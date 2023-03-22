LOGAN — The Logan County Commission budgeted more than $1 million extra in the coal severance fund and over $2 million extra in the general fund for the upcoming 2023-2024 budget.
That’s according to the levy estimate provided by accountant Jeff Vallet during Monday’s meeting of the commission. According to the document, the general fund has a budgeted total of $13,028,140 in revenues and expenditures, which is up from $10,929,127 in the 2022-2023 budget.
For the coal severance fund, Logan County has a budgeted total of $2,822,419 for the fiscal year 2023-24 budget. That’s a significant increase over the $1,712,000 budgeted for 2022-23.
“Our coal severance collection has been exceptionally good,” Vallet said. “Three years ago, we barely got over $1 million and this last year, we collected $2.3 million.”
Vallet said the county typically budgets $1.6 million from coal severance funding to pay for the regional jail bill. Just three years ago, he said, the county had to dip into the part of the general fund to completely fund the jail bill.
“This year’s budget, we’re going to be able to take all the money out of the coal severance, freeing up $600,000 in our budget,” Vallet said, “so it’s just significant.”
Vallet said the county also has enough money this year to pay for a potential hike in PEIA insurance costs rather than passing that on to county employees.
“We got a letter from PEIA that there’s potentially going to be a 20% increase on the PEIA insurance,” Vallet said. “With the savings that we’ve seen with monies that we’ve collected in coal severance, we are not going to ask to pass that on to our employees. We are going to eat that this year for our employees, so that’s not a negative raise.”
Vallet said the estimated cost of the increase is $130,000.
All three commissioners voted to unanimously approve the levy estimate document.
According to the document, each commissioner is paid an annual salary of $43,909 per West Virginia code for class 3 counties. Logan County Clerk John Turner and Circuit Clerk Mark McGrew are both paid $65,853, while Assessor Glen D. Adkins and Sheriff P.D. Clemens are paid $55,573.
Both Adkins and Clemens are eligible for an additional $15,000, for supplemental salary and sheriff’s commission on taxes respectively. Adkins is also eligible for an additional $5,557 for an agricultural report.
Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling receives a salary of $113,590.
In other financial news from Monday’s commission meeting, commissioners voted to approve the usual $40,000 contribution to the Lincoln County based Tri-River Transit public bus service. Commissioners also voted to give $4,000 to the Huff Creek Watershed Association for their annual Fish Day event, which is scheduled to be held April 1.