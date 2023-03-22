Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20230322-log-budget.jpg
Buy Now

Logan County Commission accountant Jeff Vallet discusses the county’s increase in coal severance funding during the commission’s meeting Monday afternoon.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — The Logan County Commission budgeted more than $1 million extra in the coal severance fund and over $2 million extra in the general fund for the upcoming 2023-2024 budget.

That’s according to the levy estimate provided by accountant Jeff Vallet during Monday’s meeting of the commission. According to the document, the general fund has a budgeted total of $13,028,140 in revenues and expenditures, which is up from $10,929,127 in the 2022-2023 budget.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you