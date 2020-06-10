CHAPMANVILLE — A nonprofit health center in Chapmanville will offer free hepatitis testing for West Virginia residents, thanks to a grant awarded by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The testing will take place at Coalfield Health Center, 386 Airport Road in Chapmanville, from 1-5 p.m. every Monday. No doctor’s orders or referrals will be needed for testing, which will be free for patients regardless of their insurance status or county of residence.
Coalfield Health Center is the subrecipient of the CDC’s Cascades Hepatitis grant through the WV Department of Health and Human Resources. Coalfield is using the funding to identify and treat cases of hepatitis in the state. Logan County ranks ninth in the state for acute Hepatitis B and fourth in the state for acute Hepatitis C. The county also has approximately 160 known cases of chronic hepatitis for which the patients do not seek regular treatment.
“We know that there’s probably an underutilization of testing identifying the disease, and definitely, for the ones that have been diagnosed with the disease, there is undertreatment,” said Kristin Dial, executive director of Coal Field Health Center. “Our first overarching goal is basically to increase the testing numbers to help people identify their status, but then also assist with the disease.”
Coalfield Health Center has hired a patient navigator that will be available to connect those diagnosed with trained specialists via the West Virginia Hepatitis Academic Mentoring Partnership.
“The one thing we want to do, also, with the program is educate, because people do not know if they’re perhaps at risk for hepatitis,” Dial said.
Illicit drug use, time spent in prison, homelessness, homemade piercings or tattoos and HIV are all considered risk factors for hepatitis.
Coalfield Health Center will also partner with Logan Mingo Area Mental Health, 174 LMAMH Center Road in Logan, to provide an alternate testing site. Appointments can be made at this location by directly calling the patient navigator at 304-928-0478.
“Coalfield is grateful for the multiple organizations willing to work together to improve the health of Logan County residents,” Dial said.
About the hepatitis positive population in West Virginia, Dial said, “We are looking at their whole, long-term health. We want to help affect that.”