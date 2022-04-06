CHAPMANVILLE — More than a decade after its inception, the Coalfield Youth Soccer League continues to provide the sport of soccer to young children and teenagers in Logan and surrounding counties.
This past Saturday marked the opening day of the spring 2022 season for the CYSL. The organization, which began in the spring of 2010, is now in its 11th year — barring a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and this season features 27 teams and nearly 400 players from ages 3 to 18.
Mark Collier serves as president of the League. He took over from Jennifer and Jay Trump, whom he described as two of the “founding fathers” of the League along with Eugene Mazzocchi.
Collier said the CYSL allows children in Logan County and certain surrounding areas to learn several life lessons.
“The importance of it is giving kids the opportunity to learn teamwork, work together as a team, and giving them some hobbies to do, and more variety of sports besides basketball, football and baseball,” Collier said.
Collier has been involved with the League since 2017 and in that time, he has continued to see its participation grow.
“It seems like the sport of soccer is starting to rise, and with the national championship of Marshall University, it’s kind of making it more popular and closer to home, and kids are starting to get interested,” Collier said. “Once they play the game of soccer, they are starting to like it, and then they grow from ages 3 playing it growing up, and it becomes a sport that they love.”
The CYSL typically hosts two seasons per year — one in the spring and one in the fall. Signups are held a month to two before the season begins.
Teams are assembled by area and age group; for example, a child who lives near Chapmanville will be put into a team from that general area. Teams are divided into six age divisions: U4, U6, U8, U10, U13 and U18.
Children who live outside of the county may choose which area they want to play in. The volunteer coaches get together for a meeting and choose the teams and team names.
The U4 through U10 teams typically play each Saturday morning and afternoon on a field along Sawmill Road on Crawley Creek owned by Jack and Tennis Mullins. Now known as the Mullins Sports Complex, the large property is home to numerous soccer goals and space that allows for several games and other activities to take place at once.
U13 and U18 teams play games on the three high school football fields, all of which have soccer goals on each end.
During Saturday’s opening day, Del. Margitta Mazzocchi (R-Logan) presented the CYSL with a $3,000 check aimed at helping upgrade some of the infrastructure at the field, including connecting onto an existing waterline to provide water for the concession stand and to install restrooms. The field’s portable toilets have been in use since July 2011.
The funds were secured through the Local Economic Development Assistance Program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved to assist West Virginia communities.
Mazzocchi was accompanied by her husband, Eugene, who was the CYSL’s first president. Mazzocchi’s daughter Mara also played a role in bringing the idea of a soccer league in Logan County to life at the time.
The League operates entirely off of local donations, concession stand sales and admission fees. All of the operations, including the board, are entirely volunteer.
Current board members are Mark Collier, president; his wife, Angela, secretary and vice president; Ryan Mink, treasurer; Brian Bledsoe, Michael Marcum, Anthony Toppins, Brenna Marcum and Tracy Gore.
Anybody who would like to volunteer with the CYSL may contact the League via their Facebook page.
“We’d love to have volunteers, coaches, parent volunteers — or even local businesses before have reached out to volunteer in various ways,” Angela Collier said.