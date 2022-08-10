Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LYBURN — The Appalachian Outpost, the development located at the old Rita Mall, now has another offering: a hand-dipped gourmet ice cream and coffee shop.

The new shop is called the Red Bird Café, a name which Appalachian Outpost co-owner Diana Barnette says came from an old cartoon her granddaughter used to watch, along with paying homage to the cardinal, the West Virginia state bird. Going along with the name, the décor of the shop’s interior is red and black.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you