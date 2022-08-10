LYBURN — The Appalachian Outpost, the development located at the old Rita Mall, now has another offering: a hand-dipped gourmet ice cream and coffee shop.
The new shop is called the Red Bird Café, a name which Appalachian Outpost co-owner Diana Barnette says came from an old cartoon her granddaughter used to watch, along with paying homage to the cardinal, the West Virginia state bird. Going along with the name, the décor of the shop’s interior is red and black.
Located in the building to the right of the Broken Axle restaurant, the Red Bird Café will offer hand-dipped gourmet ice cream, several types of coffee, pastries and other items that may be added along the way. The shop has begun with a soft opening as new flavors are tested and acquired, Barnette said.
“We are, right now, testing different brands, different flavors,” Barnette said. “We’re going to get the best for our customers. Eventually, we’ll have the toppings and the milkshakes, but right now, we’re just going to dip some ice cream, so we’re going to have like a soft opening and get everybody trained up, and we’re going to offer coffee, and we’ll have a regular barista and any kind of coffee that you want, and I’m going to have pastries, too.”
Barnette said the idea to add a coffee shop to the property came from wanting to give tourists who stay at the cabins just across the lot yet another option.
“When you think about going on vacation, I try to think about what it is that I would want within walking distance of my cabin, my lodging, and one of the things is getting up and getting a nice cup of coffee and a pastry or a Danish or something like that,” Barnette said. “So I thought, OK, we need that here. We don’t have breakfast on the property right now. The Broken Axle has lunch and dinner and, of course, Par Mar is going to have their convenience store, but there’s nothing like a coffee shop.”
Barnette said the ice cream idea was added to serve customers who may come in on a hot summer day or later in the evening.
“I also envisioned it as a place, like, I know you have a lot of traveling from Logan to Man and this will be a great place for people who drop their kids off in the morning who want to stop and get a cup of coffee with their friends or even to get coffee and discuss things in the morning on your way to work or whatever,” Barnette said. “I think it’s just a nice, a good location right in the middle here.”
Barnette said the shop will likely have a grand opening date announced soon.
“I’m asking the general public, basically, to help put this together,” Barnette said. “Tell us what kind of coffee you like. Tell us which kind of ice cream you like. Tell us what kind of hours you would like for us to be open. Do we need to be open really early in the morning, or do we just wait until 8 o’clock and then be open later at night for the ice cream — do you want ice cream after dinner? Those kinds of things. We are, kind of, asking the general public for their input, too.”