WILLIAMSON - Coldwater Veneer Inc., a wood veneer company that supplies quality veneer and lumber products around the world, currently has an agreement with Mohawk Flooring to buy its facility at the Harless Industrial Park on 22 Mine Road in Mingo County.
Dave Johnston, chief financial officer for Coldwater Veneer, attended the monthly meeting of the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority on Thursday to discuss their future plans.
CVI has veneer mills in the United States. Their customers include both dealers and manufacturers of wood veneer faces, panels, doors, furniture, cabinets, store fixtures and other architectural applications.
The first Coldwater, Michigan, mill was built in 1979 and was purchased by Dean Calhoun in December 1991. Coldwater Veneer also has a mill in West Point, Virginia. If the deal happens, there could be as many as 85 jobs at the plant in Mingo County.
Johnston said he hopes a deal can be finalized by June 30 so his company can move forward with the project. If it can be completed by this summer, he expects Coldwater can have its plant running by January 2020.
Johnston said his company has a purchase agreement with Mohawk Flooring to buy the facility at the Harless Industrial Park. His purpose at the MCRA was to work out an agreement for the land at the site, which is currently leased by Mohawk until September 2020. Johnston said Coldwater would like to buy the land where the plant sits. He said they would fulfill the current lease by Mohawk but hopes he can work out a lease to own agreement with the MCRA for the 44 acres of property.
The MCRA Board of Directors will meet this week to discuss the offer and then will make a decision.
The MCRA board consists of Paul Pinson, James Simpkins, Dr. Dino Beckett, Brandon Sammons and Paula Blankenship. Leasha Johnson is the executive director.
Another guest at the meeting was Pete Scalzo, a drag racing developer and promoter.
Scalzo, a drag racing enthusiast from Sarasota, Florida, spoke about adding an additional ATV, UTV and dirt bike course near the drag strip.
Scalzo and the Redevelopment Authority still hope to get the Twin Branch Drag Strip open in the future, but there are some legal issues with the access and coal hauling road that leads to the property, which is located along U.S. 119 between Williamson and Logan.
More information will be released on this proposed project in the future.
Other project updates given at the MCRA meeting include:
n The Aquaponics project located at Kermit
n The Air Transportation Park near Delbarton
n A housing site update at the property along the King Coal Highway
n The Twisted Gun Golf Course near Wharncliffe
n The Little Log Cabin Company located at Millers Creek.