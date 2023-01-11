Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Logan Regional Medical Center, Mountain Health Network and Marshall Health on Friday announced a new collaborative effort to expand specialty care services in southern West Virginia.

Officials from those entities, alongside numerous elected leaders, made the announcement in the OB waiting area of Logan Regional Medical Center Friday afternoon. Through the collaboration, made through a new memorandum of understanding (MOU), the organizations will work to provide the Logan area — and the surrounding communities the hospital services — with more localized specialty care, such as heart, pediatric, and cancer services.

