LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Monday voted to formally accept the federal grant funding from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to expand broadband internet access in Logan and Mingo counties.
Totaling $19,678,779.52, the grant was announced Feb. 28 by U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). The funding aims to provide broadband service to residents of Logan and Mingo counties who are unserved or underserved by their current internet provider.
Logan County is the fiscal agent in the grant, meaning it was awarded to Logan but will be used in both counties. According to Logan County Economic Development Authority Director Rocky Adkins, a total of $25,126,779.52 will be the actual amount brought in because GigaBeam Networks, the internet service provider awarded the contract to provide the service, is adding an additional investment that will make sure the broadband fiber is hard-wired.
According to Adkins, being unserved or underserved means an individual’s internet service does not meet FCC qualifications for broadband. Adkins added that Logan County is one of only 13 other entities nationwide that received funds.
Commission President Danny Godby took on a hopeful tone when discussing the funding, noting how people in parts of the county were particularly affected by the lack of adequate internet when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“What this means is that kids won’t have to drive up to schools or certain places that have internet to get something virtual,” Godby said. “They can get it from home with this broadband, and we had talked about this before — there were people over on Harts Creek, when this pandemic hit, they couldn’t get their lessons and they would have to drive to the community college or some school ground to turn their computers on to try to work. I mean, that’s a hardship.”
Roger Bryant, executive director of the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority, also described the addition of more broadband services as a “lifesaver” for first responders.
“As you know, medicine is practiced a lot of over the internet now,” Bryant said. “For example, my paramedics take an EKG in the field, and we transmit that over the internet into the hospitals, and they read that EKG and give us orders based on that. We have large sections of the county that we can’t send that EKG in now because of poor internet service. Once we get that broadband service improved, there won’t be anywhere in the county that we won’t be able to send those EKGs and other things to the ER.”
Adkins said the project’s speculated completion date is within 18 months.
Buffalo Creek resident Gerald Slone II asked what exactly gets deemed as “underserved,” saying that he could be considered as having adequate broadband with SuddenLink or another provider despite not feeling so. According to Adkins, someone who feels their internet service is underserving them may file a challenge to be considered for the GigaBeam service.