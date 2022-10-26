Logan County Economic Development Authority Director Rocky Adkins discusses the state’s $1.5 million grant award for removal of dilapidated structures during Monday’s meeting of the Logan County Commission.
LOGAN — The Logan County Commission approved the acceptance of the $1.5 million grant award from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures on Oct. 24.
Late last month, Gov. Jim Justice, alongside officials from the WVDEP, announced a program that awarded over $9.2 million in grant funding to 21 communities across West Virginia to aid in the removal of abandoned and dilapidated structures.
Logan County was one of just three of those communities to receive a maximum grant award of $1.5 million.
During the regular session of the Logan County Commission, Logan County Economic Development Authority Director Rocky Adkins presented commissioners with two documents to accept and sign — one of them to accept the award and the other a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the West Virginia Region 2 Planning and Development Council to administer paperwork throughout the projects.
“Because these are federal dollars that are backing this program, there is a bunch of documentation that has to be done to meet all the federal guidelines, so Region 2 Planning is going to be the one administering all the documents to make sure that we don’t have any issues with paperwork moving forward,” Adkins said. “All the reports that have to be submitted, all the reimbursements, everything will be handled by them to make that happen.”
Adkins said selected homes and structures for removal will first be submitted to the West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office to make sure the structure isn’t a significant historic site.
After the results from the SHPO office are returned, the structures will be put into what Adkins called “clusters” of structures, where approximately 10 structures will be put out for bid for hazardous material testing and removal.
Adkins said the houses have been identified and are being submitted to the SHPO. Adkins noted that the money from the state award must be spent in 12 months, but a potential six-month extension is available. The clock is already ticking, as the time frame began with the announcement Sept. 30.
Adkins said Region 2 will be handling the bidding process and testing for hazardous materials is expected by Thanksgiving. He said he feels the county may be able to have the first cluster of demolitions finished by the New Year or shortly after.
“We would prefer to try to do this in a 12-month period, if at all possible,” Adkins said.
Adkins said the county could expect to have in excess of 200 dilapidated homes removed in the next 11 months. He said the goal, however, is closer to 300, but the final amount will ultimately depend on the cost.
“That will depend upon the cost going forward,” Adkins said. “As we move forward, we’ll see what the bids are and how we’re expending it. We’re going to expend $1.5 million and see where we’re at.”
Adkins noted that the program is not a free demolition service.
“The public needs to understand that whenever we start sending out notices on these that we’re going to come and demolish property, these dilapidated structures, there is an attachment that comes with that,” Adkins said. “We’re not going to do this and the property owner get their property cleaned up for free. There is a process here that we will file a lien on that property and as the process goes, there will be a lien for your testing. There will be a lien for the demolition and some point after that, there is a time period allotted in the rules that set this up, under our ordinances, that we will petition the court for ownership.”
“Again, we’re not coming to clean up property and you get it done for free,” Adkins concluded. “There is a consequence for us coming on your property and cleaning up, so when these notices go out, the public needs to be aware that if you get a notice, you need to plan on how you’re going to eradicate that before we have to take action. We would prefer the land owners clean up their own property. We’re not interested in owning property at this point or having to go through this process, but we’ve been forced because of these dilapidated structures in the county.”