Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20221026-log-dilapidated.jpg
Buy Now

Logan County Economic Development Authority Director Rocky Adkins discusses the state’s $1.5 million grant award for removal of dilapidated structures during Monday’s meeting of the Logan County Commission.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — The Logan County Commission approved the acceptance of the $1.5 million grant award from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures on Oct. 24.

Late last month, Gov. Jim Justice, alongside officials from the WVDEP, announced a program that awarded over $9.2 million in grant funding to 21 communities across West Virginia to aid in the removal of abandoned and dilapidated structures.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you