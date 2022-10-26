Logan County Commissioner Danny Ellis gives a brief outline of the county’s new allowable expenditures policy for volunteer fire departments during Monday afternoon’s meeting of the Logan County Commission.
Jeff Vallet, accountant for the Logan County Commission, discusses his suggestions regarding levy funding disbursement to the county’s volunteer fire departments during Monday’s meeting of the Logan County Commission.
LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Monday adopted a new policy on how county levy funding awarded to the county’s local fire departments is allowed to be spent.
The policy update comes in light of recent state investigations into monetary issues in several Logan County fire departments, which so far has resulted in three Grand Jury indictments and one lone charge against a fire chief. The commission’s only connection to the county’s fire departments is the levy funding, which voters approve through a special election process every few years.
Commissioner Danny Ellis said the new policy closely follows West Virginia Code 8-158B, which pertains to authorized expenditures of revenues from the Municipal Pensions and Protection Fund and the Fire Protection Fund, with a few additions. Some of the additions, Ellis said, include allowing levy funding to purchase up to $50 per month for additional water, a $200 limit on Internet and cable, and forbidding the purchase of gas and diesel for personal vehicles.
“I think we did take the proper steps,” Ellis said. “I think we’re taking the right steps that will give the volunteer fire departments some guidance on how to spend the money, where the money can be spent, and I do want to make this real clear: this is a living document. It’s etched in stone today, but that’s not to say that it can’t be changed or amended in the future.”
Ellis suggested setting up a separate meeting between the commission and the county’s fire departments regarding the new policy. He said failure of a fire department to sign off the policy will result in the commission withholding their levy funds.
“I’d like for each chief, each fire chief or their representative, to sign off on this document, because we have talked and failure to do so is going to result in withholding levy funds to these fire departments,” Ellis said. “I think this is something that everybody will be on board with because this is nothing out of the ordinary.”
Jeff Vallet, a local CPA who serves as the commission’s chief accountant, said his firm suggested having an outside individual — in this case, Vallet Accounting — administer the levy funds and require certain documentation for purchase orders and other monetary transactions. Vallet said such a step will allow the audit process to be much smoother and not raise any questions.
“When we are audited, the State Auditor’s Office will come in and say, ‘I need to have this, this, this and this,’” Vallet said. “Well, most of our volunteer fire departments do very well, do the best they can with what they’ve got, but the bottom line is, none of them are accountants, and they’re asked to handle and maintain funds. They’re asked to handle and do things that, in our world, yeah, that’s simple, because that’s what I do, but in their world, most of them have other careers, other jobs, and they do what they can do, but we need to provide them some cover somehow.”
Vallet said the decision was made to set up separate accounts at Logan Bank & Trust and the departments may ask for approval of expenditures of that money using a purchase order system.
“We just need to provide a little control,” Vallet said. “You as a commission have already provided what you’re going to allow the county funds to be spent for. All we are doing is making sure the monies are being spent for that before it’s being spent, not after.”
All three commissioners voted unanimously to approve the allowable expenditures policy.