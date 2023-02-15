Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — The Logan County Commission met in special session Friday morning to approve the second reading of a standard order that will allow the county to enter properties for the purpose of demolishing dilapidated structures.

As detailed at the commission’s previous regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 6 — the same day they approved the first reading — the order is part of another step in the county’s efforts to demolish dilapidated structures using the $1.5 million awarded in late September through the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s new Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties pilot grant program.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you