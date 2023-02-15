LOGAN — The Logan County Commission met in special session Friday morning to approve the second reading of a standard order that will allow the county to enter properties for the purpose of demolishing dilapidated structures.
As detailed at the commission’s previous regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 6 — the same day they approved the first reading — the order is part of another step in the county’s efforts to demolish dilapidated structures using the $1.5 million awarded in late September through the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s new Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties pilot grant program.
The county has a year from the date of receiving the grant to expend the money, but a six month extension can be requested.
The order grants the county, its agents, and contractors the right of entry to dilapidated properties. According to county code enforcer Ray Perry, that authority includes environmental testing, abatement, demolition, and property cleanup.
Perry added that the order will speed up the process significantly, as most of the properties are from absentee landowners who have not responded to certified letters from the county. He noted that many such owners own their properties through heirship and do not live in the area.
“Out of 100 properties, 98 are property absentee property owners that didn’t respond to the letters that were sent out the first time,” he said.
Perry added that the properties, along with those that surround them, will likely have higher values after the county is finished with them.
“When we’re through, it will be seeded and strawed, brought back to grade, and if nothing else, the property will be worth more and will relieve the property owner and will also improve the property values of the surrounding community,” Perry said.
The county has 139 identified structures for the project. Of those, some may have already been demolished, according to Perry.