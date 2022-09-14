LOGAN — During a brief meeting of the Logan County Commission Monday afternoon, commissioners decided to alter their role in approving new county employees.
Traditionally, whenever a county office hires a new employee, the hiring is placed on the commission’s agenda for approval. However, during Monday’s meeting, commissioner Danny Ellis questioned whether or not such action is necessary.
“When these requests come before us, I don’t think that’s our role to approve the hiring or actually, to approve personnel going to work for these other officeholders,” Ellis said. “Somewhere along the line we may have, kind of, misconstrued what our role was with this, but I don’t believe it is the county commission’s responsibility to say, ‘Well, we’re going to approve this hiring, unless there is some extraordinary circumstance there that we have to know about.’ ”
Ellis said as long as the particular county agency wants to hire an employee, they should be able to do so at free will as long as they have the money in their budget.
Ellis made the point after the approval for a new hire for the Logan County Assessor’s Office came up on the agenda. Logan County Assessor Glen D. Adkins submitted a request to approve the hire of Derek Tomblin after another employee resigned.
Commissioner Diana Barnette agreed with Ellis, noting that Tomblin has already been working since his hiring on Aug. 22 anyway. Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling, who also serves as the commission’s counsel, also agreed.
“It appears to me that so long as most of the officeholders are operating within our budget, I don’t know that you have the authority to tell us that we can’t hire someone unless we’ve done something unethical,” Wandling said.
Since the item was on the agenda, Tomblin’s hiring was still approved.
In other news from Monday’s commission meeting, commissioners approved a drawdown request from the Logan County Public Service District in the amount of $88,568.42 for the Mill Creek Tank Landslide Repair Project.
Another financial request approved by commissioners was a $7,500 request from the Logan County Firefighters Association to cover half the expenses for their county fire school, which was held Sept. 9-11.
Commissioners also approved a yearly hardware and software maintenance contract with Software Systems, Inc., for the Logan County Clerk’s Office.
In department reports, Logan County 911 answered 5,613 calls in August. Fire calls were 246, law calls were 1,413, and ambulance calls were 2,062.