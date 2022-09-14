Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan County Commissioner Danny Ellis says he doesn’t think it is the commission’s role to approve county office employee hirings during Monday’s meeting of the Logan County Commission.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — During a brief meeting of the Logan County Commission Monday afternoon, commissioners decided to alter their role in approving new county employees.

Traditionally, whenever a county office hires a new employee, the hiring is placed on the commission’s agenda for approval. However, during Monday’s meeting, commissioner Danny Ellis questioned whether or not such action is necessary.

