LOGAN — Giving money to local organizations, sports teams and other entities who request it has long been a norm of the Logan County Commission, but on Monday, commissioners announced they will have to begin taking a closer look at how funds are distributed.
The only money request on the agenda at Monday’s commission meeting was for the Gunther-McNeely-Nolan American Legion Post 19 Children’s Christmas Party. Last year, and in years before that, the commission gave $2,000 to the Legion for the party; however, before any decision was made this time around, Commission President Danny Godby announced that more careful assessments regarding money will have to be made due to sinking tax revenues in the county.
“I made a statement about two years ago that we would resume our process as far as requests were concerned for projects and certain things like that, but it has come to the point now to where our tax revenues have decreased in the county, and we’re going to be unable to delve out the types of monies that we have in the past,” Godby said. “We don’t want to cut programs completely out, but we’re going to have to watch our spending since we are overseers of the county’s tax money. We want to do it the right way and make sure that no problems exist.”
Godby said that he and his fellow commissioners have learned some “pretty hard lessons” from budget woes that were recently seen in other counties in southern West Virginia and lamented that they are going to start taking some “pretty hard steps” in the next few months until they can financially determine when they can return to normal.
Godby placed significant blame on the regional jail bill for the increasingly tight financial situation.
In the 2019-20 county budget, the commission allocated $1.2 million, which equals to $100,000 per month, for the jail bill. Last month, according to Godby and Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter, the bill totaled $148,000, which exceeds previous year totals of $70,000 to 80,000 — and Godby warned that the next bill could reach more than $150,000.
“That’s over double of what we’re normally paying,” Godby said, “so it’s a sad thing to think that we have to cut out things that are good for kids and things like that and we have to take care of things like that, too — but we have to pay our bills. I hope that everyone understands what we’re having to do and when a project is presented to us, we’re not going to say all the time ‘no,’ but not to the extent we have been giving.”
Commissioner Danny Ellis said this year’s jail bill total could reach $2 million and remarked that the other $800,000 “has to come from somewhere.” He added that the commission has been in contact with different agencies, such as representatives from the governor’s office and Legislature, to help find a solution.
Ellis further added that he thinks these first steps are just the tip of the iceberg and that problems such as the jail bill are beyond their control. He lauded the county’s law enforcement and said that when they do their job well, there is ultimately a cost.
“These are not easy things to do because, naturally, we fund a lot of programs in the county that help your kids, help your seniors, and unfortunately, we’re going to have to take a real good hard look at those things and these people are going to be affected by these,” Ellis said. “But we need to get out front, and that’s exactly what we’re doing and what we’re going to do, and head off the potential for a lot of problems like these other southern counties have faced.”
The commissioners ended up giving $1,500 to the Legion for the Christmas Party — $500 less than the usual amount.
“We’re going to cut it back,” Ellis said. “I make a motion that we give them the $1,500, but next year, we’ll take a look again and it may not be this. These are things that you don’t like to do, but they’re necessary.”