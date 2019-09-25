LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Monday held the second public hearing for a planning grant to study the county’s broadband infrastructure and later voted to apply for the grant.
The grant was first outlined Sept. 9 by Lisa Wells, who works as project manager for the Region 2 Planning and Development Council, the six-county agency that will submit the grant on the county’s behalf. The grant is a $75,000 maximum planning grant through the federal Community Development Block Grant Program that would pay for a consultant to study gaps in the county’s broadband internet infrastructure and offer suggestions on how to better expand service.
If the grant is approved at the federal level and the studies are carried out, the results could determine exactly how better broadband service will be implemented once a larger source of funding for the actual expansion becomes available. Mapped data from the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council shows that a sizable portion of Logan County does not meet federal minimum guidelines for what constitutes as broadband, with some areas lacking high-speed internet entirely.
As required, the commission held a hearing for public comment on the matter 15 minutes before the regularly scheduled meeting. Attendance was sparse, and at the regular meeting, Wells asked the commissioners to sign the 11-page application that will be sent to the Region 2 Planning and Development Council, which the commissioners unanimously motioned to do.
The documents included a resolution marking submission of the grant application, which commissioners also unanimously motioned to sign and approve. Wells said the application will be submitted by Monday, Sept. 30.
During the meeting, Wells also provided an update on phase two of the Big Harts Water Project. Wells said phase two is expected to be completed within the month, with the other phases to be finished by the beginning of 2020 or even earlier by December.
“We’re in the final stretch of this one,” Wells said.