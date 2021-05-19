LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Monday voted unanimously to employ Alvis Porter Jr. as county administrator, replacing Rocky Adkins, who is being reassigned into a different position.
Porter, the son of former Logan County Circuit Clerk Alvis Porter, comes into the position after leaving the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office, where he worked for 18 years under former Treasurer John Perdue. He will replace Adkins, whom the commission h{span}as{/span} reassigned {span}as{/span} economic development authority director.
Commissioner Diana Barnette had previously floated the idea of splitting the two positions during a meeting on April 5, s{span}aying{/span} both roles were being fulfilled by Adkins. During Monday’s meeting, she once again reiterated that she thinks the two positions should be separated.
“Over the years, the county administration position has gotten larger and larger because we have assumed other properties,” Barnette said. “We have the 84 Lumber building, we have the Day Report Center, we have this building, we have that building, the Public Defender’s Office, so he (Adkins) oversees all the maintenance and anything that would go wrong with any of those buildings. Over the years, we have just grown so big in that respect that he hasn’t been able to devote a lot of time to economic development. Now, at this point in our lifespan, we need some economic development, so we needed someone who can be really focused directly on just economic development.”
Before Porter’s confirmation, the commission fielded some questions from local resident Rose Rosetti, who at first asked what the duties of the county administrator are. Commissioners responded that the administrator oversees all county business and administrative-type functions of the Logan County Commission, including staff and handling calls from the public.
Rosetti then asked whether Porter is qualified for the position. All three commissioners overwhelmingly agreed that the answer to that question was a yes. Barnette explained that Porter’s 18 years with the State Treasurer’s Office, his community reputation and his overall demeanor factored into his choosing.
“We’ve been looking around and we’ve had a lot of names thrown out to us who had experience that we felt could fill his (Adkins’) shoes,” Barnette said. “Mr. Porter came to us and said that he might be interested in that position. He’s been with the State Treasurer’s Office for 18 years. Locally, he’s well known. He’s locally well-liked. He’s a pastor of a church, and he has a very calm demeanor, so in the position of county administrator, you kind of have to have that because that also falls under HR (human resources). He has to deal with all of our employees.”
“We felt like Mr. Porter was the best candidate that we had for the position,” Barnette added, “so we think you’ll like him, too, and you’ll be able to talk to him. See, with Rocky, he was so busy. It was really hard for the general public to see him or for him to get to return your calls. Now, with separating these two positions, you can call Mr. Porter and he can answer your questions. If you have a problem, that’s who you go to.”
Without going into great detail, Commission President Danny Godby said there is a major economic development opportunity for Logan County “right on the verge” of happening, describing it as a “terrific thing.” Rosetti responded that she wants to see the county cleaned up first, taking a jab at the City of Logan.
“I just want to see everything cleaned up in the county first before we get involved in this, that, and the other,” Rosetti said, “because the county needs to be cleaned up, and we need to do something with downtown Logan. The city is responsible for that, I know that, but they need to get off their asses and do something.”
Commissioners Ellis and Barnette said Porter’s annual salary will be in the $52,000 range. According to state public records, Porter earned a salary of $58,396.95 working for the State Treasurer’s Office in 2020.