LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Monday approved $40,000 to support the continuation of Tri River Transit Authority’s public bus services in the county.
Based in Hamlin, Tri River Transit offers low-cost bus transportation along numerous routes throughout Boone, Lincoln, Logan, Mason and Wayne counties. The service is supported financially by the counties it serves along with the fare from riders; additionally, the organization also recently applied for grant funding.
According to a letter submitted to the Logan County Commission by Tri River Executive Director Paul S. Smith, ridership provided by the service was over 70,798 in 2021, with over 19,000 in Logan County. He noted, however, that ridership has seen a decrease since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are working to try to get ridership to pre-pandemic,” Smith wrote. “As you are aware in, in many of our communities, access to public transportation serves as a lifeline to residents. It is a vital component in providing access to jobs, educational opportunities, access to medical services and shopping.”
At the conclusion of Smith’s letter was a request for the commission to provide $40,000 to help cover the service’s expenses over the next year. The request was unanimously approved.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, commissioners also approved:
Annual continuation of a Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant for the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.
$2,500 toward a park site excavation project for the Huff Creek Watershed Association.
An annual memorandum of agreement between the WVU Cooperative Extension Service Office and the Logan County Commission.
FAA outlay drawdown request of $403,863 for a perimeter fence project at the Logan County Airport.
Reappointment of Lisa Shanklin to the Logan Area Public Library Board for a five-year term, which expires April 2027.
Logan County Sheriff P.D. Clemens also announced the employment of Justin Lee Isaacs as a deputy sheriff. Isaacs replaces Gage Harvey, who Clemens said resigned to accept a position with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources.
A special session of the Logan County Commission concerning the upcoming 2022-2023 budget will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 24. The commission’s next regular session will be at 3 p.m. Monday, April 11. Both meetings will be inside the commission building at 325 Stratton St., in downtown Logan.