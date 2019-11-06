LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Monday approved a request order from Logan County Clerk John Turner to change or consolidate several voting precincts in the county.
The request was made per West Virginia Election Code 3-1-7, which outlines procedure for modifying voting precinct locations. Reasons for the changes include closures of old facilities and low voter turnout at some precincts — much of which is caused by the 10 days of early voting, according to Turner.
Affected precincts include:
- East Chapmanville Grade School — voters who previously used this precinct will now vote at the Tracy Vickers Community Center/Town Hall at nearby 68 Boise St., in Chapmanville. The reason for this change is due to the closing of ECGS.
- Lyburn (precinct #40) — to be consolidated with McConnell (precinct #37). These voters will now cast their ballots at the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center. The reason for this change is due to the Lyburn site being found to be not compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
- Monaville (precinct #46 — old Monaville Grade School) — to move to Army National Guard building at 150 Armory Road in Monaville. This change is due to the closing of the Logan County Schools Media Center, which was housed in the old MGS building.
- Mount Gay (precinct #56 — old maintenance building) — will consolidate with Central City precinct (#39). These voters will now vote at Logan Middle School. The reason for this consolidation is due to low turnout.
Turner said approximately 3,540 voters are affected by the changes and will receive notices by mail. Signs will also be posted at both the old and new precincts.
“Just for the record, these moves will not inconvenience any of the voters in the county?” asked commissioner Danny Ellis.
“No, that’s what it’s all about — if you read the code, it says public convenience, so not at all,” Turner replied. “Actually, it will be better, I think.”
