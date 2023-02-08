Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20230208-log-order-1.jpg
Buy Now

Logan County code enforcement officer Ray Perry updates the Logan County Commission on the current status of the WVDEP demolition project during the commission's regularly scheduled meeting Monday afternoon.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — The Logan County Commission approved the first reading of a standard order on Feb. 6 that allows the county to enter dilapidated properties for the purpose of demolition.

The action comes as the result of the county’s current efforts to tear down hundreds of dilapidated properties in the county under the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s new Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties pilot grant program. Under the $9.2 million program, 21 communities across the state received funding for the purpose of dilapidated structure removal.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you