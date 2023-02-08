Logan County code enforcement officer Ray Perry updates the Logan County Commission on the current status of the WVDEP demolition project during the commission's regularly scheduled meeting Monday afternoon.
LOGAN — The Logan County Commission approved the first reading of a standard order on Feb. 6 that allows the county to enter dilapidated properties for the purpose of demolition.
The action comes as the result of the county’s current efforts to tear down hundreds of dilapidated properties in the county under the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s new Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties pilot grant program. Under the $9.2 million program, 21 communities across the state received funding for the purpose of dilapidated structure removal.
Logan County was one of three communities to receive the maximum grant amount of $1.5 million. The project was announced Sept. 30, 2022, and each grant awardee has 12 months from that date to spend their budgeted amount, although a six-month extension can be requested.
According to the commission’s standard order of demolition approved by first reading Monday, the order grants the county, its agents, and contractors the right of entry to dilapidated properties. Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the second reading of the order during a special meeting 10 a.m. Friday morning.
Ray Perry, the county’s chief code enforcement officer, said 139 properties fall under the order. He said the order was drafted in response to the problem of absentee property owners who have not responded to letters.
“What that is is basically, you sitting as the county court for the commission have a right to executive this document that will give the commission, its agents, or contractors right of entry to the property,” Perry said. “Out of 100 properties, 98 are property absentee property owners that didn’t respond to the letters that were sent out the first time, so trying to track down people all across the country would be an impossible task, so what this would do is grant permission to enter the property for environmental testing, abatement and ultimately, demolition and cleanup. When we’re through, it will be seeded and strawed, brought back to grade, and if nothing else, the property will be worth more and will relieve the property owner and will also improve the property values of the surrounding community.”
Commission President Diana Barnette said imposing liens on properties was initially discussed, but that idea was eventually abandoned. Barnette said commissioners instead contacted other counties and came across the idea of a standard order of demolition document, which she said might help those who may not be able to afford the cost themselves.
“We came to the conclusion — all three of us decided — that we really don’t want to put liens on these,” Barnette said. “We don’t want to take peoples’ land. You might have somebody that has had this piece of land in their family for years and they just can’t afford to clean it up and tear it down, and we don’t want to be in the business of taking peoples’ property, so we were granted the money, we’re going to grant this to our constituents, we’re going to clean up these communities, and it’s going to just be so much better for everybody.”
Since the DEP project began in late September, Perry said 98 of the 139 properties have been sent in to the West Virginia State Historical Preservation Office (SHPO) for historical analysis. He said 92 have been returned and only one — the Chafin Apartment building on the 500 block of Stratton Street — has been so far rejected.
“It’s an apartment building that they want to just take a closer look at because the exterior is in pretty good shape, but the interior not so much,” Perry said. “We could have a structural engineer look at that and that would be covered by the grant money.”