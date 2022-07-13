LOGAN — During the Logan County Commission’s regular session Thursday, July 7, commissioners approved two grants from the National Coal Heritage Area Authority — one to replace curtains inside the historic Coalfield Jamboree and another for maintenance on the logs of the cabin inside Chief Logan State Park.
Chris Trent, the county’s grant facilitator, said the first grant, which is the amount of $18,567, will replace the drapery and curtains in the Coalfield to match what it looked like when it first opened. The second grant, in the amount of $20,475, will pay to have the logs of the cabin at Chief Logan State Park chinked.
The chinking process uses a synthetic sealant to seal the joints of a log structure. Trent said it will help preserve the cabin.
Commissioners approved and signed for the grants. During Thursday’s meeting, commissioners also:
Approved the first reading of the new Logan County Building Code Ordinance to update from the 2015 state building code to the 2018 version
Approved drawdown resolutions and payment authorizations for the Logan County Public Service District’s Mill Creek tank landslide repair project
Approved in-house budget revisions for the Logan County Assessor’s Office
Approved a resolution for Logan County 911 to become a participating employer of the West Virginia Emergency Medical Services Retirement System
Approved budget revisions for the commission
Approved an elevator maintenance agreement with Oracle Elevator Company.
The next regular meeting of the Logan County Commission will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 22, in the commission’s building at 325 Stratton St., in Logan.