LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Monday approved nearly $3 million toward repair, replace and upgrade projects for the Logan County Public Service District.
The project summary was presented by PSD board member Mike Stone for general manager William Baisden, who was unable to attend Monday’s commission meeting. The projects total $31,909,000 altogether, and the commission approved $2,895,000 in soft money that allows the PSD to move forward with the next steps to pursue the projects.
The money the commission pledged will be taken from the funding awarded to them by the federal American Rescue Plan stimulus bill signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden in March. Logan County was awarded $6.21 million, and the money can be used only for infrastructure purposes.
The project priority summary is:
- Mill Creek Tank Slide Repair: Corrects slip at Mill Creek tank, which serves the town of Chapmanville, Crawley Creek, Lake, Garrett Fork, North Fork, Harts and Big Harts. Total project cost is $608,000. A $400,000 grant from the Logan County Commission already existed, and Monday’s approval pledged an additional $208,000.
Northern Regional Water Treatment Plant Upgrade: Will double plant capacity to 5,600 gpm for future extensions and economic development. Plant currently operates 16 hours per day. Total project cost is $7,587,000, with commission pledging $987,000 Monday.
- North Mitchell Heights Sewer: Extend sanitary sewer service to approximately 52 customers in North Mitchell Heights to Pecks Mill bridge. Total project cost is $2,243,000 with commission pledging $300,000 Monday.
Holden Sewer: Extend sewer service to approximately 260 customers in Price Bottom to just past Holden Central Elementary School. Total project cost is $10,621,000 with commission pledging $500,000 Monday.
- Mitchell Heights and Justice Addition: Upgrade/replace the water system in Justice Addition and Mitchell Heights. The project will serve approximately 380 customers. Total project cost is $3,970,000 with commission pledging $400,000 Monday.
- Mud Fork Sewer: Extend sanitary sewer service to approximately 220 customers from the end of the existing system to just past Marcum Trucking. Total project cost is $6,880,000 with commission pledging $500,000 Monday.
Commission President Danny Godby and commissioner Danny Ellis both approved the money. Commissioner Diana Barnette was not present.
The project summary sheet also listed four projects pertaining to the Buffalo Creek Public Service District. However, those were not presented for commission consideration at Monday’s meeting.
The next meeting of the Logan County Commission is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. The meeting will be held virtually and streamed live via their Facebook page. To address the commission during the public comments period, call 304-792-8626.