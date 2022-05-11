LOGAN — During their regular session Monday afternoon, the Logan County Commission approved numerous proposed pay raises for county employees.
The raises, which will go into effect July 1, will cost the county a total of $313,669. According to commissioner Danny Ellis, this is the first time county employees have gotten a raise since he began serving on the commission in January 2011.
“So, to say that it’s long overdue is an understatement,” Ellis said.
The commission’s accountant, Jeff Vallet, said the county’s coal severance tax is currently generating more revenue than originally budgeted for the year. As such, money originally budgeted in the general account for the regional jail bill will now be set aside for raises, while the additional coal severance funding can be further used to pay the jail bill.
“I think with the coal as it is, in the near future, we see it not doing anything but being better or at least as good, we definitely have a year or two or three years of revenue that we can do that — pay more of the jail bill out of the coal severance, freeing up money so we don’t have to allocate to the general fund,” Vallet said. “So, I am a firm believer that we have the money. I couldn’t have said this two years ago when coal severance was down. We have the money, and I think we should do it.”
Vallet said the new pay formula is a 2,080-hour base amounting to “basically” a $1-per-hour increase.
Commissioners said the county will absorb an additional increase in state PEIA health insurance fees instead of passing it onto employees. Vallet said the county is able to do that thanks to a slight decrease in the pension rate.
“You (Ellis) stated that there’s never been any raises, but basically, there has been because we’ve absorbed the PEIA costs,” said Commission President Danny Godby. “That’s an exorbitant amount of money, too. Not only are they getting a raise, but they’re getting their insurance taken care of, also.”