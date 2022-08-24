Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Logan County Commission meets in special session Friday, Aug. 19.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — The Logan County Commission met in special session Friday morning to approve the rate increase proposal from the Logan County Public Service District.

In May, a letter was sent to customers of the Logan County Public Service District notifying them of a possible two-step rate increase affecting the PSD’s approximately 10,167 customers. The letter stated that the increases will pay for increased operating expenses such as electricity, chemicals, parts replacement, pumps, pipe, fuel and “other items necessary to keep the District’s water system operating properly and within State and federal requirements.”

