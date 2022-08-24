LOGAN — The Logan County Commission met in special session Friday morning to approve the rate increase proposal from the Logan County Public Service District.
In May, a letter was sent to customers of the Logan County Public Service District notifying them of a possible two-step rate increase affecting the PSD’s approximately 10,167 customers. The letter stated that the increases will pay for increased operating expenses such as electricity, chemicals, parts replacement, pumps, pipe, fuel and “other items necessary to keep the District’s water system operating properly and within State and federal requirements.”
Additionally, according to the letter, the rate increase would help fund a waterline extension project in the Upper Huff Creek, Brush Fork, and Road Fork areas of northern Wyoming County that will serve approximately 77 potential customers.
PSD general manager William Baisden later stated publicly at a meeting of the Logan County Commission that the organization is currently operating off of a $257,000 deficit and has burned through most of its reserves, therefore putting the PSD out of compliance with state code regarding reserve money. He said the PSD spent the reserves money to avoid raising rates sooner.
The rate increase was approved by the PSD board in June and arrived at the Logan County Commission on July 7, at which point they had 45 days to approve, modify or disapprove it. At Friday morning’s special session of the Logan County Commission, all three commissioners unanimously voted to approve the rate increase, 43 days after they received notice.
This is the first rate increase for the PSD since May 2018. It will go into effect 45 days following the Friday approval.
Commission President Danny Godby lamented the recent rise in costs, using a bag of potatoes at the store as an example, but said water is a necessity.
“I know everything else is going up — gas and everything in that regard — but water is a necessity,” Godby said. “We need water, and our infrastructure, as far as concerning water, is of importance. We can’t do anything as far as delaying this project in itself, and I would to think there would be other ways to what we can do as far as helping our individual, fellow man, but I know the importance of this is for the PSD to survive.”
Commissioner Danny Ellis said that each customer of the PSD is an owner of the water system and that delaying a rate increase could put the infrastructure at risk.
“Those of us that are fortunate enough to have public water, you know, we’re owners of these systems,” Ellis said. “I’m proud that I take ownership and have public water where I’m at and to me, it’s too valuable to even consider losing now or in the future, and I think to postpone or put off or delay a rate increase that they so desperately need, I think you’re putting the whole infrastructure system in jeopardy.”
According to the May letter from the PSD, step one of the rate increase will provide an additional $786,168 annually in revenue, an increase of 12.6% over current revenues. The changes in rates are as follows:
Minimum bill (2,000 gallons) — $28.60 (old rate $24.60)
3,303 gallons (average) — $45.54 (old rate $39.91)
3,400 gallons — $46.80 (old rate $41.05)
4,000 gallons — $54.60 (old rate $48.10)
10,000 gallons — $132.60 (old rate $118.60)
Minimum bill (2,000 gallons) — $28.60 (old rate $24.60)
3,400 gallons — $46.80 (old rate $41.05)
4,000 gallons — $54.60 (old rate $48.10)
4,025 gallons (average) — $54.93 (old rate $48.39)
10,000 gallons — $132.60 (old rate $118.60)
Minimum bill (2,000 gallons) — $28.60 (old rate $24.60)
3,400 gallons — $46.80 (old rate $41.05)
4,000 gallons — $54.60 (old rate $48.10)
10,000 gallons — $132.60 (old rate $118.60)
46,526 gallons (average) — $607.44 (old rate $547.78)
13,919,583 (average) — $34,798.56 @ $2.50/MGal (old rate $29,927.10 @ $2.15/MGal)
Step two of the rate increase will become effective upon substantial completion of the Upper Huff Creek Project, which is anticipated for the summer of 2024. Step two will produce approximately $284,531, or 4%, of additional revenue over step one. The rate increases for step two, as outlined by the May PSD letter, are as follows:
Minimum bill (2,000 gallons) — $30 (step one rate $28.60)
3,303 gallons (average) — $47.59 (step one rate $45.54)
3,400 gallons — $48.90 (step one rate $46.80)
4,000 gallons — $57 (step one rate $54.60)
10,000 gallons — $138 (step one rate $132.60)
Minimum bill (2,000 gallons) — $30 (step one rate $28.60)
3,400 gallons — $48.90 (step one rate $46.80)
4,000 gallons — $57 (step one rate $54.60)
4,025 gallons (average) — $57.34 (step one rate $54.93)
10,000 gallons — $138 (step one rate $132.60)
Minimum bill (2,000 gallons) — $30 (step one rate $28.60)
3,400 gallons — $48.90 (step one rate $46.80)
4,000 gallons — $57 (step one rate $54.60)
10,000 gallons — $138 (step one rate $132.60)
46,526 gallons (average) — $631.10 (step one rate $607.44)
13,919,583 (average) — $36,469.31 @ $2.62/MGal (step one rate $34,798.96 @ $2.50/MGal)