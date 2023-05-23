Jason Monday, national director of field sales for AirMedCare Network, discusses what their annual contract with the Logan County Commission offers to county residents during Monday's meeting of the Logan County Commission. At right of Monday is Marty Hurley, program director for the local Air Evac Lifeteam.
LOGAN – The Logan County Commission on Monday approved their annual contract with the AirMedCare Network to provide continued air ambulance services for county residents.
The municipal site plan agreement between the county and AirMedCare, which totals $169,834, provides emergency medical flight services for Logan County residents at a greatly reduced cost. The flights are operated locally by the Air Evac Lifeteam, which has operated from the Logan County Airport since April 2009.
County residents are also covered if they are flown out of Boone, Mingo, Lincoln, Wyoming, Kanawha, Putnam, or Cabell counties in West Virginia, and Pike County in Kentucky.
The commission renews their contract with AirMedCare on an annual basis. During Monday’s meeting, Logan County Commission President Diana Barnette and two representatives from AirMedCare discussed what the company offers to county residents and why the commission has decided to continue their contract for another year.
Jason Monday, national director of field sales for AirMedCare Network, explained that the site agreement guarantees residents zero out of pocket expenses if they require a medical flight. Logan County residents can upgrade their plan for $45 a year to expand their coverage to the entire AirMedCare Network, which covers 38 states including Hawaii and Alaska.
Monday said that the company bills insurance plans for those who have needed a medical flight, but no out of pocket expenses are incurred thanks to the commission’s plan. Monday said that could be different for somebody who is fully uninsured.
Monday noted, however, that the company rarely sees a fully uninsured individual, as a variety of insurances - such as health, auto, workers’ compensation, home or another individual’s insurance if they’re the ones at fault in an accident – can be billed for the transport.
To contact the local Air Evac 85 base, call 304-752-6142.