Jason Monday, national director of field sales for AirMedCare Network, discusses what their annual contract with the Logan County Commission offers to county residents during Monday's meeting of the Logan County Commission. At right of Monday is Marty Hurley, program director for the local Air Evac Lifeteam.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN – The Logan County Commission on Monday approved their annual contract with the AirMedCare Network to provide continued air ambulance services for county residents.

The municipal site plan agreement between the county and AirMedCare, which totals $169,834, provides emergency medical flight services for Logan County residents at a greatly reduced cost. The flights are operated locally by the Air Evac Lifeteam, which has operated from the Logan County Airport since April 2009.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

