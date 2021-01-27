LOGAN — The Logan County Commission recently voted to participate in WV Checkbook, an online tool through the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office that aims to provide better transparency to the public regarding the county’s finances and spending.
Commissioners were first presented with WV Checkbook by State Auditor J.B. McCuskey during a regular meeting Nov. 5, 2018. McCuskey made a statewide blitz for WV Checkbook at that time, visiting numerous governmental agencies in all 55 counties, which also included the Logan County Board of Education on Oct. 25, 2018.
The tool allows such government agencies to upload all their financial information on their own designated website where the public can then see how and where money is being spent. Site visitors can even use a form on the website to ask questions, which McCuskey has hailed as an alternate to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.
During their recent meeting Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Logan County Commission voted unanimously to begin participating in WV Checkbook. Commissioner Danny Ellis made the motion, and it was seconded by Diana Barnette in her second meeting as the county’s newest commissioner.
“Basically, (WV Checkbook) gives people an opportunity, those that have a computer, that want to access the county systems and go and look at your expenditures,” Ellis said. “This used to be in the paper many years ago — we had a complete breakdown of your revenues and expenditures. The only thing this will do is give you a quick and easy look of the county’s business, how we conduct business and where we spend money, so I think it’s a good step forward for this county.”
After approving WV Checkbook, commissioners then approved direct deposit for county employees, which Barnette championed as something that will save the county money and time.
“It had just been brought to my attention that (direct deposit) is something that all of the employees of the county would be appreciative of, and I think there’s studies that show that direct deposit saves the county money on the time and payroll expenses,” Barnette said, “so I think this is something that will be good for the county — WV Checkbook, too.”
Barnette said the goal is to have WV Checkbook and direct deposit implemented by July 1.
“There will be a learning curve,” Barnette said. “We might make some mistakes, but I think this is a great way to move forward.”
In other business, commissioners also approved a CARES Act subgrant application from the State Election Commission in the amount of $11,359.92.
The next meeting of the Logan County Commission is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. Due to guidelines regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, meetings are closed to the public, but are streamed live on the Logan County Commission’s Facebook page.
Anyone who wants to address the commission during the public comments period of a regular streamed meeting may call 304-792-8626.