When voters in Logan County head to the polls in a few weeks, they will have the choice between two candidates from the Man area for a seat on the Logan County Commission.
Whether Republican candidate Billy Jack Dickerson or Democratic candidate Bill Copley wins, it will mark the first time since 1988 that a resident from the Man area has served on the Logan County Commission.
The winner of the general election on Nov. 8 will assume office Jan. 1, 2023. They will replace incumbent commissioner Danny Ellis, who chose not to run for a third term.
Billy Jack Dickerson
Republican nominee Billy Jack Dickerson, of Davin, is a retired educator who taught environmental science and physics at Man High School for nearly 32 years. He was also the school’s athletic director for six years.
Dickerson also previously worked as a certified surface miner in West Virginia and in the commercial and residential construction industry. He held those jobs before obtaining his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Concord University.
A survivor of the 1972 Buffalo Creek Flood, Dickerson said a near lifelong love of community service led him to make a run for commission. The lack of a Man area commissioner was also a factor in his decision to run, he said, but overall, he feels the county as a whole needs help.
“I think my experiences through life have provided me with a skillset to where I can be of some help, at least in my mind,” Dickerson said. “A lot of my folks, my family, thinks that as well, so I thought, ‘Well, let’s just see.’”
Naturally, Dickerson said the drug epidemic is one of the area’s biggest issues. He said the issue is a complex one that affects everybody regardless of social status, and that the problem is going to take a hard look at what the trigger is in order to solve it.
As an educator, Dickerson has noticed the sharp decline in student population throughout the county over the years. He said county leaders need to find ways to keep young people in the area.
“We’ve got to try to figure out how to keep our best and brightest here,” Dickerson said. “These folks are going and they’re getting trained, whether it be a skilled trade or some type of professional degree, and there’s not very many of them staying in Logan County.”
Dickerson said the county’s Sheriff’s Department needs to be well-trained, well-staffed, and well-supported by county leaders, adding that people need to feel secure where they live.
Dickerson said the county has some infrastructure problems, noting that some areas of Huff Creek where he lives still have sewage running into the stream.
On the topic of litter, which is commonly discussed at commission meetings, Dickerson said local mindsets need to change. He said that when he travels to other counties like Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, those areas are much cleaner.
During his time as a teacher at Man High, Dickerson held an annual Earth Day project with his environmental science students. He said the project was often a “gut punch” to students regarding the reality of the litter problem. Dickerson said the county also needs more of the free dump days, which are typically offered once each fall.
Dickerson said he also supports utilizing local jail inmates for community service as a way to help on the litter issue. He noted that their community service could also help offset the county’s regional jail bill cost.
Dickerson said the county needs to provide more services and help for the elderly population. Conversely, he said the county also needs to provide more activities for youth, which he said helps keep them out of going down a troubled path.
Dickerson said his first order of business as commissioner would be to take a close inspection at the county’s budget and discuss ways the money can be saved or redirected elsewhere. He also supports listing the annual budget and expenditure documents on a public website.
Bill Copley
At 35, Democratic candidate Bill Copley, of Man says that he hopes to bring some youth to the county commission. Copley, who lost the primary election in May, ultimately became the Democrats’ nominee after all after he was appointed by the party’s county executive committee in August when former nominee Ralph Rodighiero decided to exit the race.
“I really just decided to run because I just think we need some younger leadership in the county and people who understand more of our level,” Copley said. “There’s just not a lot of people our age who are trying to really make a difference, I don’t think, and somebody needs to step up and take initiative and try to get some younger leadership in the county to try to make it a little better for us.”
Copley said his position on age is nothing personal against current officeholders.
“I just think we have different sets of opinions on things,” Copley said. “I think we’re looking for something maybe somebody in their sixties isn’t looking for.”
Copley’s first initiative, if elected, is to address some of the county’s infrastructure issues. He cited roads, water, sewage, Internet and mobile service specifically, saying that he has trouble getting service even on his surface coal mining job.
“I work on top of a mountain every day,” Copley said. “There’s nothing above me but sky, and I still can’t get service. It’s sad.”
Copley said the county needs to figure out ways to utilize and rejuvenate some of the larger private lands, such as old strip jobs, to attract large businesses to the area. He said the large, flat pieces of land — which are a rarity in an area like Logan County and often sit empty for years or even decades — can be used for business opportunities such as factories, sports complexes and schools.
Copley said he feels an expansion of the county’s code enforcement division could help on the issue of dilapidated structures, trash and litter. He said the issue is a lot for code enforcer Ray Perry to handle all on his own.
Copley said he would like to give raises to the county’s Sheriff’s Department, citing the ever increasing salaries of the West Virginia State Police in comparison. He said counties lose deputies to the State Police due to discrepancy in pay between the two agencies.
He said the county needs to make use of the rivers and streams more as a tourism source. He said the former strip mine sites could also be used to provide additional ATV and lodging opportunities.
Copley works as a surface coal miner for Highland Mining Company on the Logan County side of W.Va. 17.