LOGAN — For the first time ever, the Logan County Commission met Monday in the commission’s office building at 325 Stratton St. in Logan rather than their meeting chambers in the county courthouse.
The move is yet another result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as commissioners were facing connectivity issues while streaming meetings in the regular commission meeting room. Commissioners say their office building is better set up for a reliable internet connection to stream the meetings to the public, as well as phone connectivity for the public to call in for comments.
“This is the first time that we’ve had our regular county commission meeting in another location other than the main floor of the courthouse,” Commission President Danny Godby said as he began Monday’s meeting. “I spoke with (commissioner Danny Ellis) a few moments ago, and he reiterated that he wanted me to state that and it’s good that we do. In 32 years, this is the first time that I know that we’ve been out of the regular courtroom, so this is something new — of course, 2020 is a year when a lot of things have happened completely different from the norm, so we’ve had to live through this situation for the past six months and hopefully, we pray that there’s a cure for this dreadful virus that’s attacked our people and kept us all looking for a brighter day.”
Ellis said he hopes the public will benefit from the change since the meetings will be broadcasted to a wider audience.
Commissioners encouraged the public to call into meetings at 304-792-8626 with their comments or concerns.
The 16-minute meeting then continued per usual. Commissioners:
- approved poll workers for the 2020 general election,
- approved a proclamation declaring September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,
- granted $500 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Logan County Sheriff’s Department Victim’s Advocate — and 2020 candidate for sheriff — Chris Trent, along with Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter, detailed an Office of Violence Against Women Rural Sexual Assault and Stalking Grant totaling $481,862.40. Trent said the grant will provide several things, including:
- a special prosecutor in the county Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, with salary and benefits provided for three years,
- a victim’s advocate for women and children who have been sexually abused or victim of dating violence, with salary and benefits provided for three years,
- $60,000 worth of overtime for law enforcement to investigate sexual assault, stalking and dating violence,
- $50,000 for on-call pay for sexual assault examiner nurses at Logan Regional Medical Center,
- $10,000 for training,
- $8,000 to host a sexual assault nurse examiner training at LRMC,
- $16,500 for new audiovisual recording devices at the Logan Child Advocacy Center.
Commissioners unanimously approved signing of the grant. The grant comes with no local match.
The next meeting of the Logan County Commission will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the Logan County Commission building at 325 Stratton St. in Logan. The meeting will be streamed live via Facebook.