LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Monday passed a resolution committing funds to the Logan County Housing Authority for payment of a loan from West Virginia Property Rescue Initiative if the Authority would become unable to do so.
The resolution, which was read by commission president Danny Godby, identifies the Housing Authority as the commission’s “housing agent” for projects such as demolitions. The resolution authorizes the Logan County Commission to establish a $250,000 account in the name of the Housing Authority to be used for payment of a loan under the West Virginia Property Rescue Initiative in the event the Housing Authority is unable to generate sufficient revenue for a loan payment.
According to the website of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, the Property Rescue Initiative is a revolving loan program that allocates $1 million per fiscal year over a five-year period to counties and municipalities seeking to demolish dilapidated properties. In order to be eligible for the fund, government bodies must be able to acquire and/or remove dilapidated properties.
Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette said the county is allowed to borrow up to $250,000 from the fund for demolition projects.
“It’s like a line of credit,” Barnette said. “We have just recently designated 13 properties that we feel need to be taken down — which, we have a lot more, but we have picked out the first 13 — and what we want to do is go through the proper paperwork, obtain those properties, tear down those houses and then resell them. So, for example, if it takes us $3,000 to tear down an old dilapidated house, then we use the money from this and then we tear that house down and then we auction it off starting at what it cost us, and the amount over/above what we get from the auction goes back into our fund.”
Barnette further explained that the commission is basically acting as co-signers for the Housing Authority for the loan program.
“A lot of these places, people have just left and the state has bought them for back taxes, so we’re buying them from the state for a nominal fee,” Barnette said. “Plus, we have other people that have left the state and left our county and we call them up they said, ‘I’ll sign it over to you if you will clear that property,’ so then we get to sell that, and that’s what this is for. We needed the commission to agree to be co-signers on our (the Housing Authority’s) loan, in effect.”
In other news regarding housing from Monday’s commission meeting, commissioners approved the second reading of the creation of the Logan County Land Reuse Agency.
Other action commissioners took during the meeting included:
- Accepted the final drawdown and final performance report in the Big Harts Phase II Water Project
- Accepted the resignations of Roger Ramey and Randy Clark from the Logan County Airport Authority Board and appointed Chad Lilly and Steve Browning in their place
- Appointed Mike Robinson and Austin Workman to the Logan County Board of Health
- Reappointed Eugene Adkins to the Logan County Board of Health
- Appointed Jim Blevins to the Buffalo Creek Public Service District Board
The next regular meeting of the Logan County Commission is 3 p.m. Friday, June 18, in the commission’s building at 325 Stratton St., in downtown Logan.