LOGAN — The Logan County Commission approved two annual memorandum-of-understanding (MOU) documents with the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center during its regular session Monday.
The first MOU is required by the state to operate any Day Report Center through the West Virginia Community Corrections (CC) Grant Program, which program director Michelle Akers called the “foundation” of the SWRDRC since it’s vital to the program’s functioning. The MOU is a 30% match of funds from the Logan County Commission.
Last year, the SWRDRC was awarded $475,000, so the county matched $50,893 alongside the other three counties that make up the center — Boone, Lincoln, and Mingo. There was no increase to the commission this year in funding, and the $50,893 will be paid in quarterly installments.
The second MOU signed by the commission was a rental agreement of $1,500 per month to use county resources and space for the program, which Akers said offsets the county’s bottom line to only $32,893 per year.
Akers then provided statistics for the SWRDRC over the last year. In 2021, 855 people were serviced through the SWRDRC, a big jump from both 2019 and 2020, Akers said.
Two new programs, exclusive only to Logan County, were also launched in 2021. The first was the HRSA Grant, which allows the SWRDRC to work with women who are at-risk or have already had a child, and the second was Reverse the Cycle, a partnership between Day Report, Logan Regional Medical Center and Mosaic Health.
In 2021, 10,928 drug screenings were performed by the SWRDRC. All drug screenings for the Logan County court system are performed by the agency.
Also in 2021, 1,497 hours of community service were performed, and 169 bags of trash were picked up from October through December.
In other news from Monday’s commission meeting, commissioners approved $500 to the Man Lions Club for their upcoming event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo Creek Flood on Saturday, Feb. 26. Commissioners approved $1,000 to the Chapmanville Regional High School Lady Tigers softball team for an invitational, and $1,000 to the Gunther-McNeely American Legion Post 19 Auxiliary for their annual Easter egg hunt.
Commissioners also approved a contract with Oracle Elevator Company for the Logan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office building and a contract with Xerox Professional Business Services for the Logan County Clerk’s Office.
Commissioners signed a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month. The Rev. Mike Pollard proposed holding a Black history program in the commission building following the commission’s next regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22; commissioners agreed to the proposal.