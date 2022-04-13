LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Monday approved a title transfer of a piece of county property in the Sharples area to the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority (LEASA) that will be used to house a new station for the ambulance service that will be built in that area.
Roger Bryant, executive director of LEASA, said the current station at Sharples was built decades ago and has outlived its usefulness. Despite a dramatic decline in population and business in that area, Bryant said he thinks it still has a promising future and as such, wants to provide a new LEASA station there.
“You know, on the other side of Blair Mountain, they’ve lost so much population that it’s really kind of looked upon as not the best economic future around, but we don’t believe that for two seconds,” Bryant said. “As a matter of fact, Mr. (Commissioner Danny) Ellis and I have been in communication with Mountain Laurel Mining Complex. We still believe that that section over there has great potential and a great economic future, and we want to be part of that.”
Bryant said that while working with Mountain Laurel to locate a site to build the new station, they came across a piece of property the county already owns, located about a quarter of a mile from the current one. As such, Bryant requested the commission allow use of the property, which commissioners did so by voting to transfer the title of the property to LEASA, with the stipulation that it will revert back to county ownership if LEASA ever ceases to operate an ambulance service on it.
In other LEASA news from Monday’s meeting, Roger Bryant and chief of operations Ray Bryant demonstrated one of the county’s new LUCAS chest compression devices. The devices allow first responders to provide continuous, non-interrupted CPR services without having to do it themselves, which frees the responders up to do other things.
“Often times, when we have a patient in cardiac arrest at the head of Buffalo Creek or way over on Harts Creek and we’ve got a 30- to 45-minute ride to the hospital, doing CPR for that long is very, very challenging,” Roger Bryant said, “and it also ties up both ambulance attendants when one of them could be starting IVs and doing all the things that they need to be doing to run the cardiac drugs and all that stuff.”
Commissioner Diana Barnette asked if there is a size limit on the devices, quipping, “We grow ‘em big around here.” Ray Bryant noted that the devices are expandable as long as it locks into place, but that some patients are too large for them.
“We’ve used them on the bigger patients, but there are some patients, unfortunately, it will not fit on,” Ray Bryant said. “If we can’t get it to latch when we put it down on them, we cannot use it, we have to do it the old-fashioned way with manual chest compressions. The majority of the patients that we deal with, this machine works well on.”
The county has eight of the LUCAS devices, costing $124,000 for all of them. According to commissioner Barnette, the devices were purchased using funding from the federal American Rescue Plan.