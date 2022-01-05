Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — The Logan County Commission convened in special session Monday to finalize the implementation of the county’s new four-district magisterial map.

Last month on Dec. 1, the commission voted 2-1 to adopt a new map that redraws the county’s magisterial district lines into four districts instead of the three east, central and west districts it had used for years. The new map was one of eight drafted by the West Virginia GIS Technical Center, whom the commission hired at a cost of $5,000 to produce the new map choices.

The move came on the heels of the 2020 U.S. Census numbers being released, and the new map was adopted just in time for the opening date of the filing period for the 2022 election cycle, which is Monday, Jan. 10.

Monday’s meeting finalized the vote made by the commission on Dec. 1. Commissioner Danny Ellis voted to finalize the map, and Diana Barnette cast the seconding vote, despite her opposing the four-district map in December.

Following the unanimous vote, Commission President Danny Godby read off the voting precincts within each of the new districts:

District 1

  • Bulwark
  • Striker
  • Rocky Hill
  • Justice Addition
  • Mitchell Heights
  • Main Holden
  • Verdunville
  • J.B. Ellis

District 2

  • Earling
  • McConnell and Lyburn
  • Central City
  • Whitman
  • Monaville
  • Cherry Tree
  • Switzer
  • Stirrat
  • Price Bottom (Precinct 54A and 54B)

District 3

  • Layne
  • Chapmanville City
  • East Chapmanville
  • Lake
  • Henlawson
  • Crooked Creek
  • Mitchell Heights
  • Mill Creek
  • Sharples

District 4

  • Accoville
  • Amherstdale
  • Lorado (Precinct A and B)
  • Christian
  • South Man
  • Mineral City
  • Logan East
  • Ethel

The next regular session of the Logan County Commission is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, in the commission’s building at 325 Stratton St. in downtown Logan.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you