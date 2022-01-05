The Logan County Commission on Monday voted to finalize the implementation of the county’s new four-district magisterial map. Commission President Danny Godby, left, reads off the new precinct layouts Monday while commissioners Diana Barnette and Danny Ellis listen.
LOGAN — The Logan County Commission convened in special session Monday to finalize the implementation of the county’s new four-district magisterial map.
Last month on Dec. 1, the commission voted 2-1 to adopt a new map that redraws the county’s magisterial district lines into four districts instead of the three east, central and west districts it had used for years. The new map was one of eight drafted by the West Virginia GIS Technical Center, whom the commission hired at a cost of $5,000 to produce the new map choices.
The move came on the heels of the 2020 U.S. Census numbers being released, and the new map was adopted just in time for the opening date of the filing period for the 2022 election cycle, which is Monday, Jan. 10.
Monday’s meeting finalized the vote made by the commission on Dec. 1. Commissioner Danny Ellis voted to finalize the map, and Diana Barnette cast the seconding vote, despite her opposing the four-district map in December.
Following the unanimous vote, Commission President Danny Godby read off the voting precincts within each of the new districts:
District 1
Bulwark
Striker
Rocky Hill
Justice Addition
Mitchell Heights
Main Holden
Verdunville
J.B. Ellis
District 2
Earling
McConnell and Lyburn
Central City
Whitman
Monaville
Cherry Tree
Switzer
Stirrat
Price Bottom (Precinct 54A and 54B)
District 3
Layne
Chapmanville City
East Chapmanville
Lake
Henlawson
Crooked Creek
Mitchell Heights
Mill Creek
Sharples
District 4
Accoville
Amherstdale
Lorado (Precinct A and B)
Christian
South Man
Mineral City
Logan East
Ethel
The next regular session of the Logan County Commission is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, in the commission’s building at 325 Stratton St. in downtown Logan.