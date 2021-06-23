LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Friday voted to give $7,500 to the town of Mitchell Heights for assistance in repairing an issue with aging sewer pipes.
Town Clerk Vicky Hale said the town has already allocated its allotted funding from the American Rescue Plan, which Mitchell Heights was awarded approximately $110,000, to purchase a new police cruiser and garbage truck. She approached commissioners to ask for assistance in replacing aging sewer pipes, which she said is causing woes for some residents.
“We were hoping that you guys could help us with some of the cost of this sewer running through,” Hale said. “We’ve got a lady’s yard that is collapsing because of these pipes. I guess they’re so old that they’re kind of rotting out, rusting. They’re the old metal pipes.”
Hale said the town received three different bids for the project, and came to an average of $15,000 for the cost between the low and high bid. Commissioner Danny Ellis said his son was contacted about one of the bids, and he asked Hale to withdraw that bid from consideration due to the town asking the commission for assistance.
Ellis also recused himself from voting on the matter. The remaining two commissioners, Danny Godby and Diana Barnette, voted to pledge $7,500 toward the project.
“When I first got here, I wanted to say no to everything,” Barnette said. “I would say, ‘No, we’ve got to tighten our budgets and see what money,’ and then these two guys (Godby and Ellis) reminded me that, in addition to paying our bills, you still have to do things for the community. It is their money and with you all providing half, I feel like helping each separate community is what we should do.”
“They will be happy with that,” Hale responded. “Thank you very much.”
The commission also fulfilled other financial requests at Friday’s meeting by giving $6,000 to Hidden Valley Treatment Inc. for a wastewater system repair, $2,000 to the CHS We Can Program and $1,500 to the Cora Summer League Free Youth Basketball Camp.
The commission tabled financial requests from The Aracoma Story Inc. and the town of Chapmanville for their annual Apple Butter Festival. Those requests will be revisited at a later meeting, commissioners said.
The next regular session of the Logan County Commission is set for 3 p.m. Monday, July 12. Meetings are open to the public and are held inside the Logan County Commission’s building at 325 Stratton St., in downtown Logan.