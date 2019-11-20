LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Monday gave $3,500 total in money requests to support toy drives and children’s Christmas parties.
The Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department requested $1,000 for their community toy drive, and the Verdunville Volunteer Fire Department also requested $1,000 for their annual Responding with Santa fundraiser. Keeping in line with their recent policy of cutting back on money requests, commissioners split the difference and pledged $500 to each department.
The Logan Rotary Club requested $5,000 for their annual Christmas party for special needs children. The commission went in halfway and approved $2,500 toward the event.
In other news from Monday’s meeting of the LCC, commissioners approved a budget amendment request regarding Phase II of the Big Harts Water Creek project that rectifies a 56-cent discrepancy in the previous request that moved $9,000 from the land acquisition line item to the administration line item. County administrator Rocky Adkins said the new water tank installed as part of the project is set to begin after Thanksgiving and that all phases of the project hope to be complete by January.
Commissioners also approved a resolution recognizing 911 dispatchers as first responders. Logan County 911 Director Ted Sparks said the recognition of dispatchers as first responders has been a growing movement across the country and that several West Virginia counties have already adopted such resolutions.
A presentation from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office about a school violence prevention grant was tabled until the next meeting, which will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in room 103 of the Logan County Courthouse.