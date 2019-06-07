LOGAN - The Logan County Commission on Monday voted to give $15,000 to Southern Coalition for the Arts, a local theatre company.
In a letter read aloud by Commission President Danny Godby, Rachel Noe-Maynard, president of The Arts, urged the commissioners to lend a helping hand to the company, appealing to them on the basis that productions potentially boost the county's economy and appeal through tourism.
"As you know, we try to make Logan an interesting and fun place to live and work and visit by offering an artistic outlet to the myriad of talented artists in our area, plus many diverse entertainment options, which aid in the revitalization of Logan County," Noe-Maynard wrote. "We believe that these productions draw people into our area, which is a boom to all businesses."
The commissioners swiftly decided to pledge the money to the company. The amount is $5,000 less than the $20,000 the commission gave to The Aracoma Story Inc., the other major theatre company in Logan County, in April, bringing the total combined amount given to both companies in 2019 so far to $35,000.
"We know that these people do a fantastic job, and a lot of people do come into our county, and they offer a great program," Godby said.
The Arts is set to hit the stage Friday evening with their production of the hit Broadway musical "CATS," which Noe-Maynard said she estimates will cost around $25,000 total to produce.
Performances will take place at the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan Campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturdays, June 7-8 14-15 and 21-22, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9.
In other requests, commissioners pledged $250 to the West Virginia Elite 12 and Under Travel Softball Team, $500 to the Logan County Gabriel Project and $16,290 to the Lake Volunteer Fire Department for a new storage building.
In other business from the meeting, commissioners:
n Approved revisions to the 2019-20 budget.
n Approved drawdown request number 13 in the amount of $361,010.26 for the Big Harts Phase II Water Project.
n Approved a drawdown for a local match on the project of $306.
n Approved the reinstatement of Jason L. Mathis as a deputy for the Logan County Sheriff's Department; commissioner Danny Ellis abstained from the vote citing a potential conflict.
The next meeting of the Logan County Commission will be at 3 p.m. Monday, June 17, in room 103 of the Logan County Courthouse.
