LOGAN — The Logan County Commission recently gave the Logan County Housing Authority $100,000 for continued operating funds as they continue to work on the Loganwood senior/veterans housing project.
Commissioners granted the money during their regular meeting Wednesday, July 8. According to Logan County Administrator Rocky Adkins, most of the Housing Authority’s funding had been used up by June 30, and the money granted by the commission should carry them through the end of the year or longer.
The money will be used for the Housing Authority’s continued operating fees, which includes parts of the Loganwood project like the phase one archaeological study. As previously reported by The Logan Banner, the Housing Authority sent a letter to the commission on June 10 requesting reimbursement of $20,000 after they gave that amount of money to the Logan Housing Corporation, another non-governmental organization working on the Loganwood project.
Adkins said there is a real expectation that the Loganwood project will be ultimately approved in September to proceed with construction. The project, which will be a 32-unit housing complex located along Hudgins Street in Logan, is expected to cost $6.5 million.
“I think this is going to a very worthy project, and I will gladly motion to approve the $100,000,” said commissioner Danny Ellis.
In other housing-related news from the July 8 Logan County Commission meeting, Mingo County Housing Authority Community Development Clerk Rebecca Hall approached commissioners regarding purchase of the 19-unit King’s Towers apartment rental property at Omar.
Hall presented commissioners with two forms to sign off on — the county’s housing plan created in 2019 and a 2018 presidential major disaster declaration. She also requested a statement stating that there is no zoning in the area, which was deferred to the commission’s executive administrative assistant, Sheila Cochran. The other two forms were deferred to commission attorney Stephanie Abraham for review.
The next meeting of the Logan County Commission is set for 3 p.m. Monday, July 20, in the commission meeting room 103 of the Logan County Courthouse. Meetings are also currently being streamed via Facebook due to the coronavirus pandemic.