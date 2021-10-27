LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Monday approved the employment of Chris Trent as the county’s new grant facilitator.
Trent will pursue and manage grant applications for various county programs and services. He previously somewhat served as a grant facilitator for the Logan County Sheriff’s Office under former Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter, helping bring in various grants to the agency including money for the COPS Hiring Program that was able to hire numerous prevention resource officers at schools in the county.
Trent’s official title at the LCSD was victim’s advocate. After losing his bid to become sheriff in 2020, he was hired as a representative of Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
The idea to hire a grant facilitator was brought forth by commissioner Diana Barnette, who said she believes a dedicated person could help the county bring in more grant funding.
“In the past few years, we’ve had … most of our income in the county came from property taxes and coal severance funds,” Barnette said. “Here recently, we all know that there have been lots and lots and lots of grants out there. Logan County doesn’t have a grant facilitator. We do have a couple of people in the Sheriff’s Department that are maintaining grants, and we do have someone in Day Report that’s a grant writer for Day Report. I feel like that we are missing a lot of money if we don’t have someone who is focused on seeking out, searching out new grants. I think it’s time that we step up and try to go toward the future and hire a grant facilitator specifically just to do that job — look for money in all the places they can find it.”
Barnette added that a grant facilitator could also help out with nonprofits and other organizations in the area like the Coalfield Jamboree and the Woman’s Club. She said grants would ease the expenses on taxpayers since less of the county’s general revenue money would go toward such projects.
The motion passed unanimously.
In other news from Monday’s commission meeting, several residents from the Man region — Gerald Slone II, Rev. Mike Pollard, Greg Frazier and Jimmy Porter — discussed their wishes for redrawing the lines of the county’s magisterial district map in a north, central and southern way. Although the issue has made its way before the commission numerous times over the years, the newly released census numbers have reignited interest.
While commissioners were unable to take any specific action on the map itself at Monday’s meeting, they did approve a memorandum-of-understanding with Global Information Systems to have new county maps drawn for consideration based on 2020 census numbers.
Commissioners also approved $900 in funding to the Kiwanis Club of Logan for their annual Veterans Day program.