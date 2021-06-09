Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Logan County Commission on Monday honored the 2021 Class “A” Man High School state championship boys basketball and cheerleading teams with proclamations honoring each, including the recognition of June 7 as “Man High School Basketball Team Day” in Logan County. Each young athlete was given a copy of their respective team proclamation, and each team posed for photos with the three commissioners.

