The Logan County Commission on Monday honored the 2021 Class “A” Man High School state championship boys basketball and cheerleading teams with proclamations honoring each, including the recognition of June 7 as “Man High School Basketball Team Day” in Logan County. Each young athlete was given a copy of their respective team proclamation, and each team posed for photos with the three commissioners.
Commission honors Man High School state championship teams
- Logan Banner
-
-
Latest News
- Cooper tosses 1-hitter, leads Man to sectional title game win over Buffalo
- Wildcats take sectional crown
- The HeART of West Virginia welcomes area photographers
- Topping graduates from kindergarten
- Hatfield McCoy Marathon returns this weekend
- Whiskey Jam Powersports Festival coming to Williamson
- This week in West Virginia history
- Funeral expenses for COVID deaths can be reimbursed
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Volunteers, including McCoy descendants, help clean up Hatfield Cemetery at Sarah Ann
- Williamson nurse found not guilty in accused shooting case
- Woman charged with buying stolen Toyota 4Runner
- Logan woman sentenced to federal prison for embezzling from credit union
- Man charged with neglect after loaded firearms found in vehicle with children
- Heritage Prep to graduate first class of two seniors this Friday
- Family Treatment Court offers substance abuse help for Logan County parents
- 82 indictments handed up during May grand jury term
- Logan's Thompson, Baisden win girls' doubles state title
- Maynard stymies Scott, Wildcats roll 9-0
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.