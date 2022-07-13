LOGAN — The members of the Logan County Commission, along with Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling, on Thursday, July 7, said nothing was done improperly by not advertising a meeting that was held a week prior between the commission and state lawmakers regarding a proposed state constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall.
On Tuesday, June 28, the Logan County Commission held a meeting at their office in downtown Logan. According to Commission President Danny Godby, several state lawmakers including Delegates Margitta Mazzocchi (R, Logan), Jordan Bridges (R, Logan), State Sen. Rupie Phillips (R, Logan) were invited to discuss one of the state constitutional amendments on the ballot for voters to decide on this fall.
No agenda was ever sent out for the meeting. During the public comments period, Buffalo Creek resident Gerald Slone II said he wanted to quell “rumors” of a “possibly unauthorized” meeting.
Godby said nothing was done wrongly as the meeting was an informal one in which no decisions were made.
“There was no unauthorized meeting,” Godby said. “There was nothing done wrong. All it was was an amendment — one was stated was going to occur — and we talked to some people, we invited our delegates … to a meeting to try to understand what this will entail. We have a bond levy for our fire and our ambulance and our 911. We’ve got our helicopter and everything else involved, and we were wondering if this was going to have an effect upon it. No decision was to be made. No vote was to occur. The only vote that’s going to occur is the residents of Logan County.”
Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling said the meeting was led by Senate Majority Leader Craig Blair (R, Berkeley) and Phillips.
“As you (Slone) pointed out, the commissioners are not supposed to have meetings of more than two of them to discuss official business which could lead to a vote or some official action by the county without publicizing it as they do for all these meetings. That’s not what this was,” Wandling said. “It’s my understanding that this meeting was more of an informational or educational opportunity which was offered by, I think, Senate Majority Leader Craig Blair and Rupie Phillips, who I think were speaking on a constitutional amendment — one of the four constitutional amendments which will be on the ballot this November. This was not intended to persuade a vote on anything.
“It doesn’t require any action by the Logan County Commission and so this meeting, in my reading of the law, was permissible because it wasn’t done in an effort to get them to act in a certain way,” Wandling added. “It wasn’t done to get them to vote on a particular issue.”