LOGAN - The Logan County Commission on Monday voted to give $35,000 to the town of Chapmanville to go toward upgrades to the Tracy Vickers Community Center in town.
Chapmanville Mayor Raamie Barker once again addressed the commission about the need to add a proper fire exit, as well as an elevator for handicap-compliance, to the building so the town can make use of the upstairs, which town recorder Terilyn Wilson previously said would mostly be used for after-school tutoring, a youth center and a museum. Barker said the building is about 10,000 square feet, but only half of it is being used due to the upstairs not being up to code.
"We're booking all the time, it's growing all the time bookings for parties, reunions, things like that," Barker said. "Ultimately, with upstairs and downstairs, we could probably serve 200 to 250 people."
The total estimated cost of the upgrades is $191,648. The building has already received major renovations over the past several years and now serves as the Chapmanville Town Hall along with the community center.
The outside area has also received major work, with the town recently cutting the ribbon to a basketball court and playground adjacent to the building. On Monday, Barker told commissioners that he'd eventually like to see the entire property purchased to turn it into a park.
The three commissioners unanimously voted to give $35,000 toward the upgrades.
"With what I've seen, you guys have done a nice job down there so far, with the building and everything, and hopefully what we're able to help you with today, we're going to make a motion to give you $35,000 to help you with the municipal building," commissioner Danny Ellis said.
In other requests, commissioners gave $500 to the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center HOSA Team and $7,500 to the City of Logan for part of the final bill of the demolition of the Sayer building, which cost $87,500 total with the state paying the other $80,000. According to Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti, the Sayer family signed a promissory note to pay back the $87,500.
In public comments, Buffalo Creek resident Gerald Slone II addressed the commissioners urging better oversight into how fire departments spend levy fund money, saying that many of the county's fire departments are buying brand new equipment because they want it, rather than actually needing it.
