The Logan County Commission presented the county’s fire departments with their annual $20,000 checks from the fire and ambulance levy funds, which voters reapproved again last year. Representatives from Logan County Station #2 in Man, Lake VFD, Cora VFD, Chapmanville VFD and Henlawson VFD were in attendance.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

