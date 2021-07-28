The Logan County Commission presented their yearly excess levy checks, totaling $22,560 each, to the county’s five municipalities during their regular session Monday. From left, standing behind commission President Danny Godby and commissioner Danny Ellis are Vicky Hale, Mitchell Heights town clerk; Jim Blevins, mayor of Man; Joel McNeely, mayor of Chapmanville; and J.B. Frye, City of Logan police chief. No representative for the town of West Logan was present.
