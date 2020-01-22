LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education will soon take applications to fill a vacant seat following the recent resignation of Dr. Ed White, who is running for a seat on the Logan County Commission.
White announced his resignation at the end of the LCBOE’s regular session Tuesday, Jan. 14. Unable to retain his seat while running for another office, White said he thinks he can better serve the citizens of Logan County on the commission.
“I did not run for this office as a steppingstone. I had no interest at all in political office. I was really surprised myself when I filed to run for the board,” White said. “I had no aspirations to run for anything else. Politics is complicated. Public service is complicated. There are a lot of moving pieces and given the situation, at this point, I think I can contribute more on the commission if I’m able to be elected.”
White, a longtime optometrist in the Logan area, was elected to the LCBOE in 2016. He officially resigned from the position on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and filed to run for the Logan County Commission. Local businesswoman Diana Barnette has filed to run for the commission as a Republican. She previously ran for the commission in 2018 as a Democrat.
During his final board member commentary, White said he thinks the county’s school system has made significant improvements since 2016 while also reiterating some of his previous goals that have yet to be accomplished, such as putting Logan County fifth-graders back into elementary school.
White said that, if elected to the commission, he wants to foster better communication with the LCBOE, municipalities, the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Board of Governors, and so forth.
Each board member bid White a farewell, all saying it was an honor to serve with him. Superintendent Patricia Lucas, who also came to Logan County Schools in 2016, became slightly emotional as she told White that working with him has been a “real pleasure.”
“I appreciate all of the conversations we’ve had, and I know that your heart has always been with the students,” Lucas said, “You want the best. You say that, and you mean it.”
Lucas said that, out of the many school boards she has worked with previously, the one White leaves behind has been one of the best and most supportive, despite not knowing any of them when she came to Logan County.
“I hate to see you go,” Lucas said. “This has been a good working relationship, and sometimes you’re never sure what’s going to happen when you get someone … it’s been a good team.
“You’ve seen me through some trying times,” Lucas added, getting slightly choked up, “and I appreciate your support. I wish you the very, very best.”
Board member Jeremy Farley said he thinks the board has accomplished a lot in the past three and a half years.
“Certainly, we’ve not accomplished everything we want to, and hopefully, we can continue to go forward as a board and accomplish those things,” Farley said. “You have your own journey, and I wish you the very best on that and, like I said, this isn’t goodbye. This is ‘I’ll see you later.’ ”
The LCBOE will hold an application process to fill the seat vacated by White. A special meeting was set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Logan County Schools Central Office to discuss the procedures for filling the seat, as well as taking possible nominations.