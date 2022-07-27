Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Logan County Commission has set a date for when they plan to decide on the Logan County Public Service District’s proposed rate increase.

The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to make a decision on whether to approve the proposal, deny it or modify it. The commission received the proposal from the PSD on July 7, which means that they will be two days under the 45-day period required by law to respond.

