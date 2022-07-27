Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..
LOGAN — The Logan County Commission has set a date for when they plan to decide on the Logan County Public Service District’s proposed rate increase.
The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to make a decision on whether to approve the proposal, deny it or modify it. The commission received the proposal from the PSD on July 7, which means that they will be two days under the 45-day period required by law to respond.
In May, the PSD sent out a letter that detailed a rate increase that would affect approximately 10,167 customers in parts of Logan, Lincoln, Mingo and Boone counties. That initial letter stated that the increase would fund a waterline extension project in the Upper Huff Creek, Brush Fork and Road Fork areas of northern Wyoming County.
That project would bring public water to 77 potential customers and would consist of the construction of approximately 25,640 linear feet of six-inch and smaller waterline, a 126 gallon-per-minute duplex booster station, a 40 gallon-per-minute duplex constant pressure booster station, two 158-gallon hydro-pneumatic tanks, a 54,000-gallon water storage tank, a portable generator, fire hydrants, valves, individual customer services and other items.
The estimated cost of the project is $3,400,000, of which approximately $1,400,000 will be obtained from a loan from the West Virginia Infrastructure Fund; $150,000 from a contribution from the Wyoming County Commission; $1,389,000 from a Small Cities Block Grant; and $500,000 from a West Virginia Infrastructure Grant.
Those paying a minimum residential bill using 2,000 gallons or less will see the largest increase of 16.26% under step one, which would become effective 45 days after approval by the commission. The current minimum rate is $24.60, which would increase to $28.60 under step one.
Residential customers using an average of 3,303 gallons of water would see an increase of 14.11%. Residential customers using an average of 3,400 gallons would see an increase of 14.01%. Those using 4,000 gallons would see an increase of 13.51%, and those using 10,000 gallons would see an increase of 11.80%.
The PSD’s letter states that the increases would produce approximately $737,706 annually in additional revenue, an increase of 13% over current rates.
Step two of the increase would become effective “upon substantial completion” of the Upper Huff Creek project. Residential customers with a minimum bill would see a further increase of 4.90%, bringing their bill from $28.60 to $30. Customers using 3,303 gallons would see an increase of 4.51%, followed by 4.49% for 3,400 gallons, 4.40% for 4,000 gallons, and 4.07% for 10,000 gallons.
Logan County PSD general manager William Baisden said during a May commission meeting that the increases are also needed in order to fund further operational costs, noting that the PSD is operating off of a $257,000 deficit. Baisden has warned that not approving the increase would likely lead to irreparable damages to their infrastructure due to lack of adequate funding for repairs.
The rate increases have been the subject of debate at two commission meetings in both May and July. Leading the charge against the increase has been Holden resident Tammy Blankenship, who says many people cannot afford a rate hike under current economic conditions.
“I know that my elderly aunts and uncles — I have two aunts who are both widowed — there is absolutely no way that they can afford a rate increase at this time,” Blankenship said in May. “I’m not saying to not ever increase our rate. I’m just saying at this time because of how our economy is, people are not working like they were. People are not even able to afford gas at this rate to go to work. They’re choosing not to work because where they’re working is not paying enough for them to pay for gas and food and everything else, so it’s easier to live off the system.”