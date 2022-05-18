LOGAN — During the scheduled meeting Monday, May 9, the Logan County Commission agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) document regarding the status of the potential opioid lawsuit settlement.
“Basically, what’s going on is, they’re setting up a structure on how and when there’s any settlements on any of these cases, how these monies will be distributed and potentially, how they would be used,” said Logan County Economic Development Authority Director Rocky Adkins. “Under this understanding, it talks about the percentages being 24 and a half percent would be local governments and that local government share is done through a formula for counties that were affected the most. There’s a formula for how much those counties would get.”
Adkins said there are some projected estimates floating around, one of which states that if there is a $100 million settlement, the county would get $6 million. He noted that no numbers are accurate yet because there is not yet a settlement.
“Those are just estimate numbers,” Adkins said. “They’re not anything factual because they don’t have any settlements to be able to prove that with.”
Adkins said another aspect of the MOU is the establishment of a foundation with board members appointed through the state, along with area representatives chosen through the Governor’s Office and one member at-large appointed by each region. Adkins said the foundation would be a nonprofit where money would be used to support treatment programs and other projects related to addiction.
Adkins said the MOU, in essence, states that the county agrees on the direction the lawsuit is going. Adkins said the county could choose not to sign it and instead go on their own fight, but cautioned that doing so could result in a loss of money.
“We could choose to opt out of all this, get our own attorney and start another fight,” Adkins said, “but fights are already there, the court cases are in play right now, and the judge asked them to try to put together a consensus among all the counties that are involved as to how this money can be divided.”
“I know there’s no set time, but is there any idea, hopefully, of any time element?” asked Logan County Commission President Danny Godby. “Or will it be when I’m 100 years old?”
Adkins said the trial is currently going on in Charleston, noting that the timeframe has been prolonged since West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey decided not to accept the terms of last year’s federal settlement.
“If we, by chance, got back $6 million, I don’t think it would touch what it’s (the drug crisis) has cost us,” commissioner Danny Ellis said.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to sign the MOU.