LOGAN — The Logan County Commission on Monday voted to submit a grant application letter that will, if awarded, provide additional infrastructure in the middle-mile broadband project approved for Logan and Mingo counties in June.
In June, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia approved an application by Appalachian Electric Power and Wheeling Power for a middle-mile broadband infrastructure expansion project in both Logan and Mingo counties. AEP has contracted with a company called GigaBeam to provide the internet service through both hardwired fiber and fixed wireless connections.
The project is intended to bring broadband internet access to areas that meet the FCC guidelines for unserved and underserved areas of each county.
Some homes will have the fixed wireless connection instead of actual physical fiber connected to them due to their distance and location. However, on Monday, all three members of the Logan County commission voted to commit to submitting a grant application through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration that will provide a fiber connection to every home in the GigaBeam system, if the funding is received.
The grant application letter was presented by Logan County Economic Development Authority Director Rocky Adkins, who said the grant will be a partnership between Logan and Mingo counties, with Logan acting as the lead sponsor and Mingo being a sub-recipient.
Adkins said Logan County will be one of only two applications in the state for this potential funding.
“It’s an exciting moment, I think, for where we’re going to be with technology for a lot of economic development, but more so for our everyday citizens, you know, the kids that were without during the pandemic and different issues that might come up, whether it’s any kind of disaster that we have to have connectivity to communicate,” Adkins said, “It goes with telehealth. There’s just so many facets that this actually will improve our county and allow us to be a part of the modern day society as everything being available to our citizens in Logan and also Mingo County.”
If received, Adkins said the funding will be administered through the Region II Planning and Development Council. The projected cost of the project, without the potential additional funding, is approximately $61.3 million, with an annual operations and maintenance cost of $1.2 million in the first year and $1.74 million in future years.
Adkins noted that the project will not replace any of the current internet service providers in place in Logan County, reiterating the unserved and underserved distinction. He said determining those who are underserved may present a challenge.
Citing problems he has had with Suddenlink, Buffalo Creek resident Gerald Slone II asked if residents would be able to switch over to the GigaBeam service instead if it were to be installed near them. Adkins said anyone in the areas it is being installed can make an application if they think their current service isn’t up to par.
“Everywhere it’s going, anybody who wants to can make application, and there will be a determination whether or not you are in the unserved or underserved category to be a recipient,” Adkins said. “I can’t tell you the date, Gerald, that you would get it, but again, anybody who feels like they’re not being served properly can make that application, I think, and try to get that determination if they want to make a switch.”
Adkins said AEP will begin the construction process Nov. 1, with GigaBeam following with connections soon thereafter. He added that the project must be completed within 18 to 24 months after its June announcement date.