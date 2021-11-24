Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling explains a new West Virginia state law that prevented commissioners from taking action on magisterial redistricting during their regular session Thursday, Nov. 18.
Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling explains a new West Virginia state law that prevented commissioners from taking action on magisterial redistricting during their regular session Thursday, Nov. 18.
LOGAN — The Logan County Commission will convene in special session Wednesday, Dec. 1, to possibly vote for a new county magisterial district map.
Commissioners originally planned to address the action during their Thursday, Nov. 18, regular session.
However, a new state law prevented commissioners from doing so, according to Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling, who also acts as the commission’s counsel.
Wandling said Senate Bill 3034, which went into law after being signed Oct. 20, is a new bill or modification to the West Virginia Code regarding magisterial districts.
The new legislation, he said, requires proposed changes to be published for a period of no more than 14 consecutive days prior to the action being taken, in accordance with state code 7-2-2.
“When we discovered this, we determined that the commission could not take action today (Nov. 18),” Wandling said. “I advised them of this brand new change in the law, and some of you have likely noticed that there was a notice of a special meeting set for Dec. 1. That was noticed earlier this week, and it’s my understanding that at that Dec. 1 meeting, the commission intends to take up this issue for the final time.”
Wandling said the action will still take place 30 days before the filing period for the 2022 election begins Jan. 10.
Logan County is currently divided in western, central and eastern magisterial districts, with the last change in boundary lines occurring 14 years ago on June 27, 2007. Over the past several years, some Logan County residents — those from the Man area, in particular — have called for the district lines to be redrawn, saying the current map is unfair for an individual in the Man area who may want to run for commission.
Eight draft maps of possible new district lines were posted on the wall inside the Logan County Commission building during Thursday’s meeting, and printed copies of each map were also provided. The maps were produced by the West Virginia GIS Tech Center, whom the commission hired for $5,000.
Two of the maps divide the county into north, central and south districts, while four of them divide the county into four districts instead of three. Two of the maps divide the county into eastern, central and western districts similar to the current makeup.