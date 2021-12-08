LOGAN — The Logan County Commission voted 2-1 to divide the county’s magisterial districts into a new four-district map during a lengthy meeting Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The move puts an end to a years-long plea from numerous residents, particularly those in the Man area, to redraw the county’s magisterial district lines. Since 1993, the county was divided into three eastern, central and western districts — with the eastern and western districts splitting the town of Chapmanville at the northern end.
Critics of that map argued that it unfairly allowed two commissioners to be from the Chapmanville area, as is the case with current commissioners Danny Godby and Danny Ellis. Ellis’ term is almost up, and he has announced he will not seek re-election next year.
In November, the commission voted to hire the West Virginia GIS Technical Center at a cost of $5,000 to draft new magisterial maps for consideration. The company produced eight new maps — two were eastern, central and western; two were north, central and south; and four of the maps included four districts.
Ultimately, the commission voted 2-1 to adopt one of the four-district maps. Godby and Ellis voted in favor of that map, while commissioner Diana Barnette voted the motion down, saying she preferred one of the north, central and south district maps.
The four-district map received a lukewarm reception at Wednesday’s meeting. Prior to the commission’s vote, several residents, including State Sen. Rupie Phillips (R) — a native of the Man area — pleaded with commissioners to adopt one of the north, central and south maps instead.
“I’m not here as a state senator; I’m here as a citizen born and raised in Man,” Phillips said. “Again, I live down Chapmanville myself right now at Caney Branch, but my heart’s in Man. I’m a Buffalo Creeker for life. I want you to really, really, really think hard before you decide, and I think your three-district map is your best option to keep the county happy. We don’t need the division.”
Commissioner Danny Ellis said he voted for the four-district map because he thinks it is fairest to the most people in the county, including those in rural areas.
“It’s almost like we’re trying to relay a message that these folks in these outlying areas, they don’t have a right to run,” Ellis said, “and that’s my big problem with the three-district map. It basically eliminates 25% of the people down there in the Chapmanville area. They’re eligible to run this time, and we used the word ‘disenfranchise,’ well, it disenfranchises that many people because they’re eligible to run but we’re telling them you can’t run now because you’ve got to wait two more years.”
Gerald Slone II, the Buffalo Creek resident who has led the charge on the redistricting talk for years, said the four-district map will do little to quell his and others’ issues with the old map.
“With this four-district map, what you’re trying to say is that you’re going to divide Chapmanville through the Guyandotte River and everything to the right is in the east and everybody to the left is in the west, but it’s still Chapmanville,” Slone said. “You can’t draw a line right through the middle of Chapmanville and expect the people on the east side of Chapmanville not to vote for the people on the west side of Chapmanville, so that means that if your map is correct on the four districts, you’re going to have the same amount of people on the west side of Chapmanville, the same amount of people on the right side of Chapmanville, the same amount of people in the Logan area, and then the same amount of people you got in the Triadelphia area. So, when it comes to Man, you’ve got twice the number of people in Chapmanville as you’ve got in the Triadelphia area and just because that Guyandotte River is down there doesn’t mean they’re not going to vote for people from Chapmanville.”
After Slone spoke, Godby, who is the commission’s president, read a letter sent to the commission and signed by the Logan County Republican Executive Committee that endorsed a four-district map. Numerous people in the room, including Sen. Phillips, took issue with the letter.
“Is that signed by anybody?” Phillips asked. Godby responded no and said he does not know who exactly drafted the letter.
“Being the highest ranking Republican elected in Logan County, I do not approve of that and was not aware of that letter,” Phillips said.
Several individuals, including businessman and Logan County political activist Rick Abraham, grilled Chris Trent, the county’s grant coordinator and a member of the Republican Executive Committee, about the letter. Trent said the letter was approved unanimously by all 12 members of the committee during a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 23.
“Who’s on it? Who’s on that executive committee?” Phillips asked.
“The people who ran for the committee,” Trent responded.
Trent continued to be pressed on the matter and he named off four names out of the 12 members of the committee. When asked who made the motion in favor of the letter, he said he could not recall which member did so.
Abraham took to the podium and voiced his support for a three-district north, central and south map.
“It’s not a matter of who wins, it’s a matter of where you have to live to run, and the three-district is the only one that gives equal opportunity to all districts,” Abraham said.
Buffalo Creek resident Rev. Mike Pollard said the map’s original redistricting in 1993 was a case of gerrymandering so two people residing in the Chapmanville area could serve at the same time without running against each other. He then led the room in a prayer in which he pleaded with commissioners to “do the right thing.”
After a discussion that lasted about 10 more minutes, commissioners made their decision. The new map will go into effect before Jan. 10 — the first day of filings for the 2022 election.