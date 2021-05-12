LOGAN — In a 2-1 vote, with commissioner Diana Barnette voting against, the Logan County Commission decided to continue its annual memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the WVU Extension Service during its regular session Monday, May 3.
Barnette, who ran on a platform of better fiscal responsibility during her campaign for her commission seat last fall, explained that her vote against the WVU Extension Service was entirely budgetary and not against the program itself. She called the service a “great program” that her own children made use of in the past.
“The program itself is not what I have an issue with,” Barnette said. “There’s just some budgetary cuts I think we need to do, and I think this is one place we can save some money, so that’s the reason. It’s not that I think we shouldn’t have the program. I think there’s some ways we can cut the budget in the courthouse, and that’s what I’m looking for.”
Prior to the vote, commission President Danny Godby called on Logan County Board of Education member Jeremy Farley, who was at the meeting and served on the local WVU Extension Service committee for six years, to better explain the program. Farley said WVU Extension partners annually with the Logan County Board of Education and the Logan County Commission.
Farley said the program has one WVU-funded agent position, one full-time secretary position funded by the commission and a 4H program assistant paid for with a 50/50 split between the commission and the LCBOE. According to county administrator Rocky Adkins, the commission also provides office space for the service.
Overall, the commission pays about $39,000 on the program with office space and their half of the program assistant position, according to Adkins.
Farley said $111,750 for the program is provided by federal dollars through AmeriCorps money, which will help provide work for 35 high school and college graduates at Energy Express sites around the county this summer. Farley added that the LCBOE will cover five site supervisor salaries and insurance, which will cost around $25,000.
The total amount the LCBOE will pay is in the $200,000 range, Farley said.
Farley warned that the commission not funding the service may result in a loss of Energy Express sites in the county. He said that the county already lost money in the past by not investing in larger office space.
“You’ve actually lost funding over a period of years due to a lack of funding for space,” Farley said. “What I’m afraid of is — if we continue not to provide county funding for these positions — is we will get less Energy Express sites.”
He added that the continuing the program can potentially help keep local students and graduates in the county.
“You’re looking at — my number has us at 35 college students or graduating high school seniors — that this can keep them in this county every summer,” Farley said. “Right now, each student — each college-aged student — they will get a living stipend of $1,850, and they get an Ed award, which can only be used for college in the amount of $1,342.86, so a total package of $3,192.86 for a college student. A lot of our college students that we had in this Energy Express program actually went on to be teachers, and they are some of our better teachers in this county because they were able to get jobs and stay in this county during the summer.
“I think you lose some of that if we don’t fund this position,” Farley said.
The commission voted to continue the service with Godby and commissioner Danny Ellis voting in favor of it, while Barnette voted against.