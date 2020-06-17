LOGAN — A Triadelphia resident’s plea for redistricting the county’s magisterial districts was used by commissioners as a segue for a discussion to urge county citizens to complete the 2020 U.S. Census.
During the Logan County Commission’s regular Monday, June 8, Man area resident Gerald Slone once again took to the mic during public comments to inquire about the possibility of changing the county’s magisterial district map after the Census is complete. Logan County is divided among three magisterial districts — eastern, central and western.
Slone argued several times in 2018 that the current map unfairly favors the Chapmanville area over Man, noting that two sitting commissioners — Danny Godby and Danny Ellis — live in Chapmanville. All three commissioners, as well as commission attorney Stephanie Abraham, have repeatedly said that the map is drawn the way it is in order to comply with state law.
At that time, commissioners also told Slone that it would be unwise to spend the money to redraw the district map and that it is, instead, an issue that should wait until the new Census numbers are available in 2021. Now, Slone is asking commissioners to meet with residents of the Triadelphia area in the fall, and proposed adding a fourth district after the census to better represent the area — especially with the expected drop in Census numbers.
Commission President Danny Godby used the discussion to urge local citizens to complete their 2020 Census form, which Slone echoed, noting that Logan County “isn’t going to matter one bit” if people don’t respond.
“Gerald, I have, during the meetings and even on radio, I have pleaded with people to make sure they get out and register for this Census,” Godby said. “Not only is it affecting something in this county, but it affects monies that would come into our state. It affects a congressman — possibly having to eliminate something like that. You know, it’s very important for people out there. I want to emphasize so much that you register so that we have a voice that can be heard.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Logan County has a 17.7% self-response rate as of June 11. West Virginia has a 48.3% response rate as a whole.
Godby and Abraham then briefly explained again that only a certain amount of population variance is allowed between magisterial districts and that’s the reason they are divided in such a way.
“I agree with Danny (Godby). I think the first step is really trying to implore with people in your community to do the Census,” Abraham said. “There’s still some time for people to make sure it gets done, and it’s hugely important, so that would be, in my opinion, step one. When we have those numbers back, I know this commission will want to have conversations with every community.”
Commissioner Danny Ellis then reiterated the previous points and noted that the current map does not keep anyone from the Man area from running.
“Danny, what I’m getting at … I’m seeing this right now, that when the next election comes up, we’re going to have two or three people up here in Triadelphia, we’re going to have one person in Chapmanville, and you’ve got the east and the west (districts) and that goes right through the middle of Chapmanville, so everyone in Chapmanville, naturally, is going to vote for the local boy,” Slone said, “and I don’t blame them. We need some way to stop this.”
“If there’s three or four that wants to run in Triadelphia, I say more power to them,” Ellis said.
“Then what chance do we have at representation?” Slone responded.
“You know what? If another 10 or 12 in Chapmanville wants to run, more power to them,” Ellis said. “I don’t want to create the appearance that we’re trying to eliminate somebody from the opportunity from running.”
Slone responded that he just wants to adjust the lines after the new census numbers, not create a wrongful appearance, which Ellis agreed with.
To complete the 2020 Census, visit www.2020census.gov.