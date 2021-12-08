LOGAN — The Logan community is mourning the sudden death of a longtime Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College professor.
Chuck Puckett, 52, died Friday night after he sustained injuries in a car accident on U.S. 119/Corridor G near the Fountain Place Mall in Logan. Initial reports indicate that Puckett might have lost control after suffering a medical condition at the wheel.
A native of Logan, Puckett taught at SWVCTC for 22 years. He had been serving as an associate professor of biology and mainly taught science courses throughout his career, although he did teach other subjects at times.
Puckett was also an active member of the American College Foundation and had been serving as the body’s chairman. Throughout his career at SWVCTC, Puckett was involved in the school’s Faculty Senate and served on numerous committees and groups.
The news came as a shock to the Logan and SWVCTC community during the final week of the fall semester. Upon the news of his death, a large outpouring of memories and positive comments from friends, relatives, past and current students flooded social media.
In college posted a tribute on its Facebook page Monday:
“Charles Puckett was more than an employee. He was a part of the very fabric that holds us together.
“We are devastated.
“Described by his colleagues as ‘brilliant’ and ‘devoted.’
“He loved Southern, and Southern loved him.
“He will sadly be missed.”
Hundreds of people expressed their sympathies.
“Far too soon,” said former State Sen. Richard Ojeda (D). “He and I graduated together. He was truly brilliant.”
“He taught me biology and biotechnology; he is the reason I got my degree in biology because he made me love it,” said Kelli Williams.
“My heart goes out to the family of Chuck Puckett,” said Sammi Dodrill. “I didn’t know him very long but he was an exceptional instructor. He was so very nice to me and I always looked forward to our senate meetings to hear his opinion on various subjects. He will be deeply missed and I am praying for his family.”
A memorial gathering is set for 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in Room 111 on the Logan campus of SWVCTC. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center.
In lieu of flowers, Puckett’s family is requesting donations be made in his name to the Southern Foundation. The donation can be made by going to https://square.link/u/cCAKE3lB or by mailing a check to the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Foundation at P.O. Box 2020, Mt. Gay, WV 25637.