LOGAN — “Love over hate” was the theme on Stratton Street in downtown Logan on Friday as local leaders celebrated a new community mural project painted by local artists.
For about a year now, the front entrance of a dilapidated building that formerly served as Crown Jewelers and Big Daddy’s Barber Shop has been covered by a large piece of wood to keep vandals away. For local artists Hannah Buskirk and Dana Evans, however, the wood covering became a canvas for a hopeful piece of artwork.
Known now as the “Colors of Love” mural, the painting features waves of all shades of color with the word “love” overpowering the word “hate.” The mural was the brainchild of Evans, who wanted to paint something hopeful in a time of turmoil across the United States.
“With the nation in its civil unrest lately, the one thing we both knew is that everyone needs more love,” Evans said, “so we wanted to find a way to share the love, and this project just, sort of, shared itself.”
With the help of Buskirk, known for painting the massive Chief Logan and Princess Aracoma mural on the side of the Coin Operated Launderette laundromat building in Logan, the mural was completed within a week. The supplies were paid for by Logan City Clerk Amber Miller’s Okayest Moms club.
“Dana approached me and wanted to do it, and I was all about it,” Miller said. “She designed it first, and with everything going on in the country right now, I think it’s a great message of love versus hate, and peace, and a way for the community to get together and show that everybody’s not the same. We’re trying to take a step ahead.”
On Friday, the city hosted a celebration event in which residents could add a word synonymous with “love” in the waves of the painting. Words like “compassion, “sweet,” “peace,” “security” and “tenderness” are spread throughout the painting.
“It started with the idea of just covering the waves in the word ‘love’ and using different languages, and then Hannah and I were talking about it while we were designing it and I was like, ‘Wow, it would be really cool if we could invite the community to write words on the wall,’ and so we’re letting them write any word that represents love, and that way this is a ‘wave of love’ that’s going to overpower hate,” Evans said.
From 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., people from all over the county stopped by to make their mark on the mural. Terry Burhans from WCHS-TV filmed it for a segment for his “Road Trippin’ ” series. Additionally, Nu-Era Bakery offered love-themed cupcakes, and Hot Cup Coffee introduced a “love is love” pink lemonade smoothie.
“We did not expect the community to come out,” Buskirk said. “It was just some random idea, and it just kept growing into something amazing.”
Evans previously worked with Okayest Moms on another painting project in which numerous fire hydrants in Logan were painted with different themes including city festivals, city departments and autism and cancer awareness. Other artists who worked on that project include Marissa Bevins, who painted two hydrants; Evans’ daughter, Phoebe Dean, who painted two hydrants; and 12-year-old Alora Varney, who painted a hydrant.
To view a photo gallery of many of the hydrants around town, visit www.LoganBanner.com.