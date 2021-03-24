LOGAN — The City of Logan’s welcome lot where the Sayer building once stood was packed with people Wednesday, March 17, for a Community Resource Day that provided individuals and families with information about a variety of topics, such as drug prevention and recovery, employment and more.
The event was organized by the Logan County Prevention Coalition and included booths set up by organizations like WorkForce West Virginia, Youth Service Center, UniCare, Aetna Better Health, Prestera and the Logan County Family Resource Network. Booths from neighboring Boone and Mingo counties, such as the Williamson Health and Wellness Center, were also on hand.
“We wanted to surround our networks through all three of our counties right here — Logan, Mingo and Boone,” said Sharon Moorhead, coordinator for the Logan County Prevention Coalition. “Each booth has their own information table. They have pamphlets, they have books, they have a lot of different resources in a lot of different ways, like our table has all about prevention, not only for youth, but for adults as well. We have suicide prevention information out here, also.”
The event also featured a free Naloxone (Narcan) training and financial assistance provided by Woodforest National Bank.
It wasn’t all about resource booths, however. Free snacks and about 400 hot dogs donated by three individuals were given out, and each booth had its own various free goodies. Almost every booth had a drawing of some kind as well.
Musical entertainment was provided by local singer, songwriter and guitarist Tyler Brewster, who works for the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center’s Fresh Start program and sits on the board of the Logan County Prevention Coalition. One of the featured speakers at the event was Kevin Mcvay, who told his long story of recovery to the crowd, beginning with his childhood, multiple relapses and eventually finding his way to the Serenity Pointe rehabilitation center in Williamson.
Moorhead said a second resource day is planned for sometime in April. That one, she said, will be geared more toward health, and free haircuts will be offered.